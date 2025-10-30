Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Traitors fans have complained that Jonathan Ross has “ruined” the rest of the series by shining a light on his fellow Traitors.

The 64-year-old presenter became the first Traitor to be banished from the series after three gruelling weeks of the Faithfuls banishing members of their own team by mistake.

Although it was Ross’s fellow Traitors Cat Burns and Alan Carr who voted for their accomplice to be banished as suspicions mounted against him, it was Ross who viewers accused of the ultimate betrayal.

“The way Jonathan looked shocked at Cat… you’re gonna give people away,” one person wrote on X/Twitter after Ross responded to the singer’s move with notably raised eyebrows.

“Did they CLOCK Jonathan’s eyes when Cat voted for him?!” another person asked.

A third viewer added: “If any of the faithful were looking at Jonathan when Cat voted for him they’d know she was a traitor too. Any more of a facial reaction and he might as well have screamed like Alan on the bridge.”

One user claimed that Ross had been throwing Burns and Carr’s names into discussions for the entire episode, writing on social media that he was “bitter” over his imminent elimination and had “ruined the entire season” with the move.

open image in gallery 'Celebrity Traitors' fans have complained Jonathan Ross gave away accomplice Cat Burns with his face ( BBC )

Other fans defended the presenter, saying that Ross had given Burns and Carr a gift at the roundtable by throwing attention back onto Faithful David Olusoga, who had been under suspicion earlier in the series.

Another person added of the Traitor trio’s antics: “If the only way they can survive is throwing their fellow Traitors under the bus [at the] last minute they are not playing well enough.”

During his banishment, Ross tricked players by pretending to be a Faithful, before revealing his true Traitor status. “I am now, and I have been all through the game completely Faithful...” he said, before concluding his speech: “...to the Traitors.”

In the coming episodes, players will no longer reveal their true identity after being banished, meaning the Faithfuls will have no idea if they are voting correctly.

open image in gallery Burns has so far gone almost entirely undetected as a Traitor on the BBC game show ( BBC )

The episode ended on a cliffhanger with Burns and Carr tasked with murdering one more Faithful in plain sight by telling them that “parting is such sweet sorrow” at a forthcoming dinner party.

Ross appeared to hold no resentment towards Burns and Carr for aiding his banishment as he praised the duo on the series’ aftershow Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked for playing a brilliant game. He added: “I don’t think Alan’s going to survive, but I think Cat will make it to the end.”

Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.

