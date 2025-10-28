The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jonathan Ross warned by Celebrity Traitors bosses on what he’s ‘allowed to talk about’
Presenter says he spilled secrets about the show despite his strict contract
Jonathan Ross has revealed Celebrity Traitors bosses handed him a long list of topics he’s not allowed to discuss after he spilled secrets about the series.
The 64-year-old presenter was warned by producers after he shared that many “brilliant” scenes were cut from the final edit of the A-list edition of the BBC game show.
“I’m not allowed to talk about the stuff that’s edited out, which I can understand why,” he reflected after the mishap, adding the show’s staff had flagged he was contractually obligated to stay quiet.
“When I started talking about it last week, they sent us all a kind of list saying, ‘Just to remind you, these are the things in your contracts you're not allowed to talk about’,” he said on his Reel Talk podcast.
He continued: “So, I’ll skirt around it as much as possible and not break any rules. But there’s a fairly comprehensive list, and most of it I can see is to protect the integrity of the game as a viewing experience for people, so it makes perfect sense.”
The Independent has contacted Celebrity Traitors representatives for comment.
It comes after Ross said on his podcast last week that there were “so many funny things Alan Carr did and said ”which “should have been the first episode”.
He added: “There's something that happens later on that I know, which should be in but isn't in. And it's like, there's this Alan Carr gold waiting out there to be spun into them.”
Ross is a Traitor in the game show – meaning that he is working alongside singer Cat Burns and comedian Carr to “murder” or banish the team of Faithfuls without detection.
After six episodes, 10 Faithfuls have either been banished or “murdered” without a single Traitor being successfully ousted.
Statistically, this means the current cast are the worst-performing set of Faithfuls in the show’s history.
Another Faithful was about to bite the dust at the end of the show’s last episode, with Ross, Burns and Carr gearing up to kill another celebrity in plain sight.
Comedians Lucy Beaumont and Nick Mohammed and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway are all up for elimination, with the next Faithful murdered set to be revealed this week.
The Celebrity Traitors continues on Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC One at 9pm.
