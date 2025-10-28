Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jonathan Ross has revealed Celebrity Traitors bosses handed him a long list of topics he’s not allowed to discuss after he spilled secrets about the series.

The 64-year-old presenter was warned by producers after he shared that many “brilliant” scenes were cut from the final edit of the A-list edition of the BBC game show.

“I’m not allowed to talk about the stuff that’s edited out, which I can understand why,” he reflected after the mishap, adding the show’s staff had flagged he was contractually obligated to stay quiet.

“When I started talking about it last week, they sent us all a kind of list saying, ‘Just to remind you, these are the things in your contracts you're not allowed to talk about’,” he said on his Reel Talk podcast.

He continued: “So, I’ll skirt around it as much as possible and not break any rules. But there’s a fairly comprehensive list, and most of it I can see is to protect the integrity of the game as a viewing experience for people, so it makes perfect sense.”

The Independent has contacted Celebrity Traitors representatives for comment.

It comes after Ross said on his podcast last week that there were “so many funny things Alan Carr did and said ”which “should have been the first episode”.

Jonathan Ross says ‘Celebrity Traitors’ bosses warned him about spilling show’s secrets ( BBC )

He added: “There's something that happens later on that I know, which should be in but isn't in. And it's like, there's this Alan Carr gold waiting out there to be spun into them.”

Ross is a Traitor in the game show – meaning that he is working alongside singer Cat Burns and comedian Carr to “murder” or banish the team of Faithfuls without detection.

After six episodes, 10 Faithfuls have either been banished or “murdered” without a single Traitor being successfully ousted.

Statistically, this means the current cast are the worst-performing set of Faithfuls in the show’s history.

Another Faithful was about to bite the dust at the end of the show’s last episode, with Ross, Burns and Carr gearing up to kill another celebrity in plain sight.

Comedians Lucy Beaumont and Nick Mohammed and Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway are all up for elimination, with the next Faithful murdered set to be revealed this week.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC One at 9pm.