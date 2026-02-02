Loose Women panellist Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears over son Jamal’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brenda Edwards was comforted by her fellow Loose Women panellists as she broke down during a discussion about grief in Monday’s (2 February) episode of the lunchtime show.

The singer and TV star was left heartbroken after her son Jamal Edwards died in 2022, when he was just 31 years old.

On Monday’s Loose Women, the panellists discussed Sunday (1 February) night’s Grammys, where Kelly Osbourne candidly admitted she is “not doing so great” following the death of her rockstar dad, Ozzy Osbourne.

Commending Kelly for answering the question of how she is coping “so truthfully”, Edwards said: “I admit myself, when I was asked that question when Jamal passed, it was ‘I’m fine’, because I personally didn’t want to talk about it at that time because I was processing so many different things, still processing so many different things and it’s only been four years.

“I didn’t want to put my grief onto somebody else, even though they’ve asked the question, I feel that you’re asking the question because you have to.”

She continued: “I find it so comforting to hear stories about Jamal all the time. I love it and I get messages from people and it's really comforting. But there’s such a wave.”

Becoming emotional, Edwards continued, “It seems like 20 hours out of a 24 hour day, I'm just in a…,” the star then broke down in tears, as host Kaye Adams reached over to comfort her.

open image in gallery Edwards was comforted by her colleauges before the show swiftly cut to a break ( ITV )

Nadia Sawalha offered: “That’s the thing, you never know where it’s going to take you, it can be a piece of music, a smell, a conversation, kindness, unkindness. You’ve done so well.” The show then cut to a break.

Edwards has spoken about the loss of her son multiple times over the years. Music entrepreneur Jamal founded the hip-hop platform SB.TV and was awarded an MBE for services to the music industry in 2015.

He died suddenly in February 2022 and an inquest later heard the cause of death was a cardiac arrhythmia caused by cocaine and alcohol use.

open image in gallery Jamal Edwards in 2019 ( AFP via Getty Images )

In August, Brenda shared a tribute to Jamal on what would have been his 35th birthday, which fell on the weekend of Notting Hill Carnival.

“I miss you so much, your smile, your laugh, your positivity, everything about you,” she wrote. “You have been with me holding my hand and guiding my steps that I take in your name.

“So I’m gonna party hard in your honour as I celebrate you my beautiful baby. I love you Jamal now and always. Come on.”