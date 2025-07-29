Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue’s mother has said those who judge her daughter’s sex stunts would quickly alter their opinions if they could earn as much as her.

The 26-year-old, real name Tia Billinger, has made over £1m a month on the subscription-based platform through a series of extreme videos, which show her being passed around by groups of men in balaclavas.

In Victoria Silver’s Channel 4 documentary 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, it was revealed that Blue has placed her family members on her payroll so they receive “some of the rewards” from her work.

Speaking in the documentary, Blue’s mother Sarah said: “Was it something I’d have chosen for her to do? No. I was really shocked. Would I want her to do anything else? No.”

She explained: “All you want is for your kids to be happy and she is happy. She’s got no daddy issues, she’s not been abused – all these things people insist that must have happened to her. It’s her choice.”

Sarah admitted that since her daughter’s adult content creation career took off, people who were previously friendly with her “now think it’s OK to leave nasty comments” online about her child.

She reflected: “Most of the time I just laugh because if you could earn a million pounds in a month, your morals would soon change and you’d get your bits out. I don’t care what people say.

Bonnie Blue aka Tia Billinger in ‘1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story’ ( Channel 4 )

“They always say they’ve got all these high morals, but no way. Not for a million pounds a month.”

Elsewhere in the documentary, Blue recalls how, one New Year’s Eve, she left family waiting for her to finish filming content for her subscribers in the other room.

“It was funny,” she said of the unusual arrangement. “They were all waiting in silence next door.”

In a two-star review, The Independent’s Olivia Petter dubbed The Bonnie Blue Story “sad, uncomfortable and prurient viewing”.

Of Blue, she wrote: “as soon as she removes the camera, her face falls, almost accidentally slipping into an expression that’s somewhere between exasperation and boredom.”

1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday 29 July.