OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has likened herself to self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate, remarking that she and the 38-year-old are “two of the most misunderstood people out there”.

The 26-year-old adult content creator, real name Tia Billinger, has drummed up controversy by sleeping with “barely legal” men. She claims those who disapprove of her are “fat women who stay at home”.

Meanwhile, former kickboxer and social media influencer Tate is currently facing multiple charges for rape and human trafficking in the UK, which he has denied.

In Victoria Silver’s Channel 4 documentary 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, Blue can be seen packing her suitcase to fly to Romania to be interviewed alongside Tate.

“He’s probably just as controversial as I am,” Blue said of the influencer, whose content has been linked to the rise of the manosphere and subsequent instances of violence against women and girls.

“Whether people love him or hate him, he’s a marketing genius,” Blue said. “ He’s been labelled multiple things by the media and so have I. We’re probably the two most misunderstood people out there.”

Blue has made over £1m a month on OnlyFans through a series of extreme videos, which show her being passed around by groups of men in balaclavas.

Bonnie Blue has said that she and Andrew Tate are the two 'most misunderstood people out there' ( Instagram @bonnie_blue_xoxo / Getty )

In a two-star review, The Independent’s Olivia Petter dubbed The Bonnie Blue Story “sad, uncomfortable and prurient viewing”.

She wrote that the content creator urges “‘barely legal or barely breathing” men to have sex with her, often at the expense of their wives and girlfriends, who Blue happily lambasts as sexually inferior”.

Of Blue’s demeanour, she added: “As soon as she removes the camera, her face falls, almost accidentally slipping into an expression that’s somewhere between exasperation and boredom.”

1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday 29 July.