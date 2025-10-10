Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Big Brother housemate George Gilbert will not appear on the show’s recap programme Late and Live after being axed from the competition.

ITV revealed on Tuesday that Gilbert, 23, had been removed from the house with immediate effect after “repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour”.

A source told The Sun that Gilbert has not been asked to return for Late and Live, as is tradition for the housemates after they leave the programme. ITV declined to comment.

Late and Live airs immediately after the main show, with evicted housemates and commentators discussing the events that unfolded in the episode.

Gilbert, a parish councillor, had previously been given several warnings about his language on the show. In one instance, Gilbert appeared to mock fellow housemate Sam Ashby. Ashby later told Big Brother that Gilbert’s impression was “rude” and that it felt like he was “back at school”.

Earlier this week, Gilbert was summoned to the Diary Room due to his language towards Ashby, where Big Brother told him: “George, before you entered the Big Brother House, the rules regarding unacceptable language and behaviour were explained to you. Big Brother needs to talk to you about a conversation at the dining table last night.

“During a game of truth or dare, when asked about your least favourite qualities of other housemates, you said the following, ‘Sam, um too…,’ you then went on to mimic Sam using both noises that mocked the way Sam talks and body language that included limp wrists.

“Do you understand how both your language and behaviour could be offensive to Sam, your housemates and the viewing public?”

George Gilbert on ‘Big Brother’ ( ITV )

Gilbert said that he had spoken to Ashby about his behaviour and had apologised to his fellow contestant. “I don’t want to make anyone feel like that, so I will be walking on eggshells around Sam from here on in,” he added.

After his removal from the house, a Big Brother spokesperson said: “Following repeated use of unacceptable language and behaviour, George has been removed from the Big Brother House with immediate effect and will no longer participate in the programme.”

After his removal, Gilbert told Big Brother: “Coming into the house, I always wanted to question any theory, any movement. I just want to know the truth about things. I’m sorry that the decision’s been made and I’m gutted. But if that’s what you want to do, then there’s no point trying to convince you otherwise. Sorry it’s ended like this.”

Big Brother returned in September for a third series on ITV2, with AJ Odudu and Will Best on hosting duties.

The social experiment, which first aired in the UK on Channel 4 in 2000, follows a group of strangers living together under one roof, who take on weekly shopping tasks and face weekly evictions following a round of nominations.