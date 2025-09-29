Big Brother 2025: Meet the full lineup of contestants

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Get ready for diary room gossip, heated rows and silly challenges – Big Brother is back for a a third series on ITV2, with AJ Odudu and Will Best on hosting duties.

The presenters introduced 12 strangers during the launch episode, revealing that they will be living together for up to seven weeks.

This year’s housemates will be hoping to replicate the success of 2023 winner Jordan Sangha and forensic psychologist Ali Bromley, who walked away with the £100,000 cash prize in 2024.

The social experiment, which first aired in the UK on Channel 4 in 2000, follows a group of civilians living together under one roof, who take on weekly shopping tasks and face weekly evictions following a round of nominations.

Meet all the new housemates below:

Elsa

open image in gallery Elsa, a 21-year-old content creator from Essex ( ITV )

Elsa, a 21-year-old content creator from Essex, has said she applied for the competition after seeing an advert on TikTok. She said she will bring “sunshine and laughter” to the Big Brother house, and that she is looking forward to making new friends. Elsa said she is most likely to get nominated for “being too sensitive” or “having a tantrum”. If she won the competition, she’d buy a studio flat for her and her dog.

Caroline

open image in gallery Caroline applied for the show after struggling to know the next step to take in her career ( ITV )

Fifty-two-year-old Caroline, from Canvey Island, said she applied for the show after struggling to know the next step to take in her career. If she wins the Big Brother crown, she said she would splurge the prize pot on new patio doors. She said she was most likely to be nominated for being snappy, saying: “Being ratty. Because I can't stand people that snore, chew or make any noise. So, I'll probably be a bit ratty.”

Jenny

open image in gallery Make-up artist Jenny, 20 ( ITV )

Make-up artist Jenny, 20, has said she will bring “plenty of craic” to the Big Brother house, and that she’s hoping her bubbly personality will be enough to secure her a seat in the final. If she won the competition, Jenny said she would go on as many holidays as she could.

Nancy

open image in gallery Nancy, a 22-year-old graduate from Glasgow ( ITV )

Nancy, a 22-year-old graduate from Glasgow, has said she’s looking forward to discovering herself after graduating. “I don't want to sound too cliché but I was feeling very lost in my life because I had just graduated from university,” she said. “I'm looking forward to discovering myself even more and seeing how I can connect with people who are different to me. And just seeing who I am as a person and finding out more about myself, connecting with others and making friends.” Nancy said she’d use the prize money to travel around the world and learn more languages (she can already speak five).

Marcus

open image in gallery Marcus, 22, has arrived in the Big Brother house ( ITV )

Marcus, a 22-year-old mechanical engineer, is one of this year’s youngest housemates. He said he is most likely to be nominated for being too energetic, too loud and too over the top. He said in an interview: “I'm looking forward to just being thrown in the mixing bowl of a group of people who I don’t know and watching all their personalities unfold. I’m buzzing.” If he wins, he will pay off his car finance agreement and go on a trip to Australia.

Gani

open image in gallery Gani, a 39-year-old pizza shop manager ( ITV )

Gani, a 39-year-old pizza shop manager, has said he wants to be “known by millions” after his time on Big Brother. He said that he can raise his voice quite easily, and that other housemates might think he’s being rude. If he wins, he said: “I’ll separate it into three portions. One goes for financial stability, one goes to my business and one goes to a deposit for a house. And then I will look to give some money to charity.”

Teja

open image in gallery Teja, 18, is the youngest contestant on this year’s programme ( ITV )

Eighteen-year-old Teja, who works as a cleaner, is the youngest contestant on this year’s programme. As a housemate, she believes she will be helpful around the house, but she’s worried the others will think she’s too loud. As for the prize money, Teja said she would buy a house, which she’s been saving for since she was 11. “I would definitely put a deposit down on a house. In Bristol, or maybe Newport, because Bristol is super expensive.”

Cameron

open image in gallery Cameron, 22-year-old farmer from Somerset ( ITV )

Cameron, a 22-year-old farmer from Somerset, is hoping to win over contestants with his leadership skills. He said that other housemates might think he’s single minded, but he’s happy to embody different views. As for the money, he said his prize pot would go straight into savings.

Sam

open image in gallery Zumba instructor Sam hopes to bring some energy to the house with his daily workout classes ( ITV )

Zumba instructor Sam is hoping to bring some energy to the house with his daily workout classes. If he claims the crown, Sam would visit Disneyland on holiday and then buy an apartment and a fluffy cat.

Emily

open image in gallery Emily, a political events manager ( ITV )

Political events manager Emily, 25, has said she hopes to fool other contestants with her appearance. She said: “I haven't really thought about a strategy, although I do think people look at me and think I'm very ditzy because I've got blonde hair and fake nails. So, I think that could definitely play to my advantage, because they better watch out! I'm actually a lot cleverer.”

Tate

open image in gallery Tate, a 27-year-old business owner from Falkirk ( ITV )

Tate, a 27-year-old business owner from Falkirk, has said he can have “deeply and intellectual conversations, but can also be a bit daft”. He has a Master’s in Mechanical Engineering, and can also play the piano and guitar. If he were to win the prize, Tate would invest the money and save it for his future.

Zelah

open image in gallery 25-year-old personal trainer Zelah ( ITV )

Zelah, a 25-year-old personal trainer from South London, has said they might become unbearable without the gym, but said he was looking forward to throwing himself into the tasks. Zelah, who is trans, said that he wants to re-centre and take control of the media narrative surrounding trans people. “Shows like Big Brother show the normality of people – you can't get more personal than watching someone 24/7,” he said.

Big Brother airs Sunday to Friday on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm