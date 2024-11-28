Big Bang Theory star left disturbed by ‘crazy’ encounter with stranger in hotel room

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco has been left mortified after a worrying hotel room experience.

The actor, who played Penny in the CBS sitcom, appeared on a US late-night show where she revealed that she came across a stranger while blow-drying her hair “butt naked” two hours before her interview was due to be begin.

Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor, who can be seen in new crime comedy Based on a True Story, said: “I think, ‘OK, I’m gonna start drying my hair a little bit.’ Butt naked in my bathroom, in my shower, in my hotel room.

“So, I’m really dramatically blow-drying my hair – it felt like I was in a commercial. And I look up. In the mirror, I see a man in my room.”

Meyers, shocked, asked: “What kind of a man?” to which Cucoo suggested it might have been a hotel employee – but admitted she still is not quite sure.

“He doesn’t run,” she continued. “It’s almost like when you see a bear and you don’t want to move.”

Cuoco, who said the experience was “crazy”, revealed her hilarious response to the silent man in her room, telling Meyers: “And then I go, ‘Sir?’” which then prompted the man to spring into action.

The actor went on to say that the man apologised before running out, leaving her “standing there with the blow-dryer on”, shaken and alarmed by the experience.

“What was that? Like, I think he worked at the hotel. I hope!” the actor added.

Kaley cuoco appeared on US chat show hours after hotel reoom experience ( YouTube )

Meyers noted that “the timing was right” as it provided Cuoco with a good anecdote to tell on the chat show, with Cuoco stating: “It felt fake – like a movie. I had to tell you because you can’t make this up. It just happened!’

TV viewers recently hit out at the idea of another Big Bang Theory spin-off after the surfacing of new details.

It was reported in 0ctober that the project, which was announced in 2023, will focus on three characters from the original series: comic book owner Stuart Bloom, his girlfriend Denise and recurring character Bert Kibbler.

Kevin Sussmann, Lauren Lapkus and Brian Posehn are all set to reprise their roles in the series, which is currently being written ahead of an expected greenlight from Max.

Original Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre, who also executive produced spin-off Young Sheldon, which ended earlier this year, is returning for the new show.