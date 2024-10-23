Big Bang Theory star shares exciting news about possible reboot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A Big Bang Theory star has shared promising news for those hoping for a reboot.

Weeks after it was revealed a second spin-off would focus on three supporting characters featured in the hit sitcom, one of its main cast members, Kaley Cuoco, has said they would reprise their role if the opportunity came their way.

The actor played Penny in the series, which ran for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2020. In a new interview, she reflected on the series, stating: “I spent 12 years playing that role, and it really set off my career. I owe a lot to that character, to that show, to [creator] Chuck Lorre.”

Cuoco told People: “I would absolutely reprise that role. One hundred per cent. I love that character, and I always will.”

The original became a huge hit for CBS and saw its lead stars, including Cuoco, Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, become some of the highest-paid actors on TV.

While no reboot has been confirmed, the show’s universe is getting even bigger following the conclusion of prequel series Young Sheldon, which ended earlier this year.

It was reported on Thursday (10 0ctober) that the project, which was announced in 2023, will focus on three characters from the original series: comic book owner Stuart Bloom, his girlfriend Denise and recurring character Bert Kibbler.

Not all TV viewers are happy with the news, though, with many criticising the decision to make yet another new Big Bang Theory show in favour of something original.

“That’s going to be a hard pass from me,” one person wrote, with another adding: “OR… and hear me out… we green light or revive more original sitcoms that had original characters and an original plot line and haven’t gotten to see the light of day instead of making constant revivals and reboots and spinoffs”

After The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco went on to star in The Flight Attendant and Based On a True Story, which is returning for a second season.

The actor announced her engagement to Tom Pelphrey earlier this year. She has previously been married twice: once to tennis player Ryan Sweeting in December 2013 and then to Karl Cook in June 2018.