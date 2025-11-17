Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing is set to introduce a brand new, high-pressure challenge, the "Instant Dance," which will see contestants attempting to choreograph a routine in just 10 seconds.

The innovative segment will debut on the popular BBC dancing competition during its live show on Saturday, 29 November.

Participants will be required to randomly select a dance style from those they have already learned. Following this, their accompanying music will be played, granting them a mere 10 seconds to formulate their performance strategy.

Head judge Shirley Ballas expressed her anticipation for the new format, stating: "Instant Dance has the power to change everything for our couples, and will challenge them in ways they have never been challenged before.

“With standards so incredibly high this year and the competition so close, there’s a lot resting on it.

“The dance styles, costumes and music might not be revealed until the night, but what we can be sure of right now is that it’s going to be a whole lot of fun. I cannot wait."

Contestants will pick a dance style at random from those they have learned, before being played their accompanying music, and given just 10 seconds to decide how they will perform ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA )

After being given their dance, contestants will also dash through the wardrobe to select their outfits and change into them.

The new challenge will take place after contestants have performed their dances in the normal way, with judges then ranking them and awarding extra marks accordingly.

A maximum of six marks will be awarded to the couple whose Instant Dance performance impressed them the most, down to one point for the couple whose dance impressed them the least.

Strictly Come Dancing continues with the show’s annual Blackpool specials this weekend on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, which will reveal the couples making it through to the following week, where they will face Instant Dance.

Reality TV star Vicky Pattison was eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing on her 38th birthday in last weekend’s episodes, after being beaten in the dance-off by EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal and professional dancer Julian Caillon.