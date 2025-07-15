Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has announced the salaries of its highest-paid stars from 2024/25, with Gary Lineker topping the list two months after leaving the corporation.

Radio 2 DJ Zoe Ball was the second highest-paid employee on the corporation’s annual report, with £515m-£519m, which is a £435k drop from last year’s salary after her departure from the station’s breakfast show.

Football pundit Alan Shearer has had a £700k increase to sit in third place, with £440m-£444m, while Radio 1 DJ Greg James is close behind with £425m-£429m.

Broadcasters Nick Robinson and Fiona Bruce are on the same salary (£410m - £414m), in fifth place.

This is the eighth consecutive year Lineker has topped the list and he is the only star paid more than £1m, with takings of £1,350m - £1,354m – no change from last year.

The salary report arrives shortly after Lineker quit the corporation after 28 years – and criticised bosses for “bowing to pressure from the top” after failing to air documentary Gaza: Doctors Under Attack.

Meanwhile, Ball stepped down from Radio 2’s Breakfast Show in December, but returned in May with a new Saturday afternoon programme.

open image in gallery Gary Lineker topped the report after leaving the BBC earlier this year (Ian Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

The salaries of many of the BBC’s most famous names are not disclosed on the list as the corporation refrains from including those paid through independent production companies.

Huw Edwards, who was the third highest-paid employee on the 2023/24 list, has completely dropped off after his fall from grace, in which he admitted to accessing indecent images of children as young as seven.

The veteran broadcaster, 63, was handed a six-month suspended sentence in September 2024.

Find the full list below:

1. Gary Lineker £1,350,000-£1,354,999 (no change)

2. Zoe Ball £515,000-£519,999 (down from £950,000-£954,999)

3. Alan Shearer £440,000-£444,999 (up from £380,000-£384,999)

4. Greg James £425,000-£429,999 (up from £415,000-£419,999)

=5. Fiona Bruce £410,000-£414,999 up from £405,000-£409,999)

=5. Nick Robinson £410,000-£414,999 (up from £345,000-£349,999)

7. Stephen Nolan £405,000-£409,999 (no change)

8. Laura Kuenssberg £395,000-£399,999 (up from £325,000-£329,999)

9. Vernon Kay £390,000-£394,999 (up from £320,000-£324,999)

10. Justin Webb £365,000-£369,999 (up from £320,000-£324,999)

open image in gallery Zoe Ball was named second on the BBC salary list for 2024/25 ( Getty Images )

=11. Scott Mills £355,000-£359,999 (up from £315,000-£319,999)

=11. Naga Munchetty £355,000-£359,999 (up from £345,000-£349,999)

13. Sophie Raworth £350,000-£354,999 (up from £325,000-£329,999)

14. Clive Myrie £335,000-£339,999 (up from £310,000-£314,999)

=15. Mark Chapman £325,000-£329,999 (up from £260,000-£264,999)

=15. Mishal Husain £325,000-£329,999 (down from £340,000-£344,999)

17. Amol Rajan £315,000-£319,999 (up from £310,000-£314,999)

=18. Sara Cox £310,000-£314,999 (down from £315,000-£319,999)

=18. Jeremy Vine £310,000-£314,999 (up from £285,000-£289,999)

=20. Nicky Campbell £300,000-£304,999 (up from £295,000-£299,999)

=20. Reeta Chakrabarti £300,000-£304,999 (up from £270,000-£274,999)

=20. Evan Davis £300,000-£304,999 (up from £290,000-£294,999)

open image in gallery BBC newsreader Clive Myrie is up 25k from last year’s list (Ian West/PA) ( PA Archive )

=23. Ros Atkins £295,000-£299,999 (up from £290,000-£294,999)

=23. Tina Daheley £295,000-£299,999 (up from £270,000-£274,999)

25. Emma Barnett £285,000-£289,999 (not listed in 2023/24)

26. Victoria Derbyshire £275,000-£279,999 (down from £295,000-£299,999)

27. Chris Mason £270,000-£274,999 (up from £260,000-£264,999)

28. Jeremy Bowen £260,000-£264,999 (up from £240,000-£244,999)

29. Sarah Montague £250,000-£254,999 (up from £245,000-£249,999)

30. Trevor Nelson £245,000-£249,999 (up from £235,000-£239,999)

open image in gallery ‘Newsnight’ host Victoria Derbyshire is down 20k from last year’s salary ( Getty Images )

=31. Katya Adler £240,000-£244,999 (up from £230,000-£234,999)

=31. Jon Kay £240,000-£244,999 (up from £225,000-£229,999)

=33. Rick Edwards £235,000-£239,999 (up from £215,000-£219,999)

=33. Faisal Islam £235,000-£239,999 (down from £260,000-£264,999)

=33. Fergal Keane £235,000-£239,999 (up from £225,000-£229,999)

=36. Jason Mohammad £230,000-£234,999 (down from £245,000-£249,999)

=36. Sarah Smith £230,000-£234,999 (up from £225,000-£229,999)

=36. Jo Whiley £230,000-£234,999 (down from £245,000-£249,999)

39. Simon Jack £225,000-£229,999 (down from £240,000-£244,999)

=40. Rachel Burden £220,000-£224,999 (no change)

=40. Katie Razzall £220,000-£224,999 (not listed in 2023/24)

=42. Mark Easton £210,000-£214,999 (up from £205,000-£209,999)

=42. Orla Guerin £210,000-£214,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)

=42. Stephen Sackur £210,000-£214,999 (up from £200,000-£204,999)

=45. Lyse Doucet £205,000-£209,999 (no change)

=45. Jonny Dymond £205,000-£209,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)

=45. Christian Fraser £205,000-£209,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)

=45. Alex Scott £205,000-£209,999 (down from £220,000-£224,999)

open image in gallery Sports pundit Alex Scott is down form last year’s list (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Wire )

=45. Ben Thompson £205,000-£209,999 (down from £225,000-£229,999)

=50. Matthew Amroliwala £200,000-£204,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)

=50. Ben Brown £200,000-£204,999 (up from £185,000-£189,999)

=50. Jane Hill £200,000-£204,999 (up from £178,000-£184,999)

=50. Lucy Hockings £200,000-£204,999 (up from £190,000-£194,999)

=50. Sally Nugent £200,000-£204,999 (up from £195,000-£199,999)

=50. Chris Sutton £200,000-£204,999 (up from £190,000-£194,999)

=56. Owain Wyn Evans £195,000-£199,999 (down from £200,000-£204,999)

=56. Maryam Moshiri £195,000-£199,999 (up from £185,000-£189,999)

=58. Sally Bundock £190,000-£194,999 (not listed in 2023/24)

=58. Craig Charles £190,000-£194,999 (up from £185,000-£189,999)

=58. Annita McVeigh £190,000-£194,999 (not listed in 2023/24)

=58. John Simpson £190,000-£194,999 (no change)=58. Charlie Stayt £190,000-£194,999 (no change)

open image in gallery Maryam Moshiri has a £10k salary increase from last year ( BBC )

=63. Caitriona Perry £185,000-£189,999 (not listed in 2023/24)

=63. Sumi Somaskanda £185,000-£189,999 (not listed in 2023/24)

=65. Gary Davies £178,000-£184,999 (down from £200,000-£204,999)

=65. Charlie Hedges £178,000-£184,999 (not listed in 2023/24)

=65. Steven Lai £178,888-£184,999 (not listed in 2023/24)

