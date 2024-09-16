Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been handed a suspended sentence after accessing indecent images of children as young as seven.

The veteran broadcaster, 62, previously admitted three charges of “making” indecent photographs after he was sent 41 illegal images by convicted paedophile Alex Williams, 25, over WhatsApp, seven of which were category A, the most serious type.

Of those images, the estimated age of most of the children was between 13 and 15, while one was aged as young as between seven and nine.

Edwards told Williams “go on” when asked if he wanted “naughty pics and vids” of somebody described as young, and that he wrote “yes xxx” when asked if he wanted sexual images of a person whose “age could be discerned as being between 14 and 16”. The court also heard Edwards paid Williams hundreds of pounds.

Also among the 377 sexual images discovered by police – sent to Edwards by Williams between December 2020 and August 2021 – were 12 category B images, and 22 category C images.

Edwards, of Wandsworth, southwest London, was sentenced to six months imprisonment suspended for two years at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, following his guilty pleas in July.

Passing sentence, chief magistrate Paul Goldspring told the former BBC News at Ten anchor that his “long-earned reputation is in tatters” after previously being “perhaps the most recognised newsreader-journalist”.

The BBC condemned Edwards as having “betrayed not just the BBC, but audiences who put their trust in him” – adding that the corporation was “appalled by his crimes”.

The judge told Edwards, who announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II and led the coverage of her funeral, that the financial and reputational damage he suffered was “the natural consequence of your behaviour which you brought upon yourself”.

The judge described Edwards’ offences as “extremely serious”, and read from a report that highlighted the “severe and lifelong” impact of child sexual abuse imagery.

However, he went on to say he believed the former broadcaster’s remorse was genuine and that his mental health at the time of the offences could have impaired his decision-making.

Declining to make a sexual harm prevention order against Edwards, the chief magistrate continued: “I am of the clear view that you do not present a risk or danger to the public at large, specifically to children. There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Edwards listened from the dock, leaning forward with his elbows on his knees and his hands clasped under his chin.

The former broadcaster was spotted pulling a suitcase behind him as he arrived at court earlier on Monday, wearing a blue cardigan and flanked by his legal team. As he entered the court building, he looked sternly at photographers, who were stationed close to the entrance.

Opening the case against Edwards, prosecutor Ian Hope said the former broadcaster sent a total of around £1,000 to £1,500 to Williams “apparently off the back of [him] sending pornographic images to Mr Edwards”.

However, the ex-BBC presenter’s defence barrister Philip Evans KC said he did not make payments to Williams in order to receive indecent images of children.

The court later heard Edwards told the convicted paedophile “go on” when he was asked if he wanted “naughty pics and vids” of somebody described as “yng [sic]”. Williams sent Edwards a category A moving image showing a male child aged around 7 to 9 in August 2021 to which the former BBC presenter asks if he has “any more”.

The court also heard Edwards wrote “yes xxx” in December 2020 when he was asked by Williams whether he wanted sexual images of a person whose “age could be discerned as being between 14 and 16”. Williams sent two category C illegal images, followed by the “full file” of around 30 attachments, about half of which were category C indecent images of children.

However, the court was told Edwards did not respond after the convicted paedophile sent him a sexual video of children aged around seven to nine and 11 to 13, beyond it being marked as “read”.

In February 2021, the court heard Williams asked: “Is the stuff I’m sending too young for you?” Edwards responded: “Don’t send underage.”

Defence barrister Philip Evans KC told the court Edwards “recognises that he has betrayed the priceless trust and faith of so many people”, adding that he is “truly sorry” for how he had “damaged his family and his loved ones” and for committing the offences.

A psychiatrist’s report, referenced by the judge in his sentencing remarks, concluded Edwards was at “considerable risk of harm from others” and the risk of taking his own life was “high and significant” if he was imprisoned, with the hearing told of concern over his mental health.

A separate report conducted by a psychosexual therapist said: “The feelings of being desirable and unseen alongside Mr Edwards’ unresolved sexual orientation created a perfect storm where he engaged in sexual infidelities and became vulnerable to people blackmailing him.”

Williams, from Merthyr Tydfil, south Wales, was charged in relation to his WhatsApp chat with Edwards and was convicted of seven offences following an investigation by South Wales Police – receiving a 12-month suspended sentence.

The BBC has admitted it was informed that the former TV presenter had been arrested in November but continued to employ him for around five months until he left on medical advice.

The corporation has asked Edwards to repay the £200,000 salary he has received since his arrest.

BBC director-general Tim Davie said the money should be returned and that the corporation will “explore” the legal process if Edwards refuses.

The judge on Monday told Edwards he would be subject to 25 rehabilitation sessions and be placed on the sex offender treatment programme for 40 days.

Edwards was also ordered to pay £3,000 in prosecution costs and was told he would be put on the sex offenders’ register for seven years.

According to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), “making” an indecent image has been broadly interpreted by the courts. In the case of Edwards, he received the illegal images as part of a WhatsApp conversation.

After Edwards was sentenced, Claire Brinton, of the CPS, said: “This prosecution sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside the police, will work to bring to justice those who seek to exploit children, wherever that abuse takes place.”

Rani Govender, Child Safety Online Policy Manager at the NSPCC, said: “Online child sexual abuse is at record levels and offenders like Edwards who fuel this crime should be in no doubt about its severity and the impact it has on victims.

“If anyone is sent or sees a child abuse image online they should report it immediately.

“You can contact the NSPCC Helpline by calling 0808 800 5000 or emailing help@NSPCC.org.uk.”