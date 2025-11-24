Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronan Keating is set to usher in the New Year, headlining BBC One's highly anticipated New Year's Eve celebrations.

The Irish music star will host Ronan Keating And Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party, promising a night of his most beloved songs alongside a roster of special guests.

"When I got the call, I was truly honoured. Honestly, it’s such an honour to be there on the night performing with my friends and with my band, all these songs. It’s going to be very special.” Keating, 48, told BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills Breakfast Show.

He also shared his personal ritual, noting: "It’s always our tradition, we don’t do parties, really. Being at home in the house, counting down, having dinner with the family. It’s such a special one and to see the New Year in with your loved ones is everything. I’ll be able to share it with how many millions of people across the UK on New Year’s Eve, I can’t wait."

Known for his tenure with boyband Boyzone, which he joined in 1993, Keating also had a successful solo career featuring chart-toppers like 'When You Say Nothing At All' from the film Notting Hill, and 'Life Is A Rollercoaster'.

Jonathan Rothery, head of popular music TV at the BBC, highlighted the event's importance: "New Year’s Eve on BBC One is one of our biggest music moments of the year.

“Recently, Sam Ryder, Rick Astley and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have helped bring the party to viewers, and this year BBC Music are very happy to announce that Ronan Keating will take us into 2026 with some much-loved classics, joined by some very special guests."

Alison Howe, executive producer at BBC Studios, added: "Ronan’s gorgeous songs, effortless charm and showmanship make him the perfect host for a New Year’s Eve Party filled with hits, friends, emotion and fun – all the right ingredients for the biggest night of the year."

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, known for 'Murder On The Dancefloor', hosted the BBC's New Year's Eve disco in 2024.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor rang in 2025 on last year’s BBC show ( BBC Studios / Bekky Calver )

Guest performers for this year’s celebrations are expected to be announced shortly.

Ronan Keating and Friends: A New Year’s Eve Party will be broadcast on BBC One and available on BBC iPlayer.