Ronan Keating reveals when planned Boyzone reunion could take place

Boyzone could be set for a 2026 reunion, with singer Ronan Keating revealing the group will "try" to get back together.

Keating, 48, a founding member of the boyband in 1993 alongside Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and the late Stephen Gately, said a Sky documentary mini-series, Boyzone: No Matter What, had prompted the surviving members to discuss a comeback.

Speaking on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Keating said: “The reaction was unbelievable, so we’ve obviously been talking about our story for the last 30 years, and we felt like that was kind of it, that maybe that was the end of the story.

“And well, we’ve all been chatting over the last few weeks, and I think 2026 might be a year for Boyzone to maybe try and do something.”

Following the interview, the band made a series of posts on their Instagram page with a picture of the band and the words “the journey continues”, the posts also urging fans to sign up to a mailing list.

open image in gallery The original Boyzone ( Sky )

The group first broke up in 2000, as their members went on to pursue solo careers, before reuniting in 2007. Boyzone performed their Thank You And Goodnight farewell tour between 2018 and 2019 and have not returned to the stage since.

Asked by Mills how his bandmates were getting on, Keating said: “They’re really great… After the documentary, the reaction was crazy, it was unbelievable, honestly, even people that weren’t fans of Boyzone were contacting me saying, ‘I had no idea’.”

Speaking about the documentary, he continued: “British Airways had it on the plane (to England) in the documentary section, and somebody was watching it next to me, and it was really awkward, I had to put a blanket over my head.”

The Irish star said there may be another surprise when he takes to the stage at Radio 2 In The Park on Saturday.

Keating said: “I’ve got a lot of surprises at the moment, and I don’t know which one to take out of my pocket, because there’s a few things brewing right now.

“There’ll hopefully be one tomorrow on stage, and then there’s going to be maybe one in the next few minutes, I might have one for you, Scott (the potential reunion).”

Boyzone have had six UK number one singles and five UK number one albums, and are known for songs such as Love Me For A Reason, Words and No Matter What.

Gately died of natural causes at the age of 33 on October 10 2009 at his holiday home in Majorca.