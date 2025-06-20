Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC has hired a consultant to conduct an internal review into the bullying and misconduct allegations that have been made against BBC Breakfast editor Richard Frediani, who is taking an extended leave from the role.

The broadcaster has confirmed that they’ve hired a HR adviser from consultancy firm PwC to help with their investigation into the working culture on the popular BBC One morning show.

Deadline reports that an internal investigation is being carried out into allegations of bullying and that employees have been asked to share their experiences, with Frediani reportedly at the centre of the controversy.

Accusations against Frediani, who joined the show in 2019, include swearing and shouting at colleagues and also becoming physical, with senior presenter Naga Munchetty amongst those who have raised concerns, according to sources close to the outlet.

Frediani, who also oversees News at One, has since taken an extended period of leave from the BBC following the allegations. He recently accepted a Bafta Award for the Breakfast Show after it won best TV news coverage for its special episode about the Post Office scandal.

Frediani has reportedly been the subject of at least two misconduct claims since 2019. One woman had her complaint upheld after claiming that Mr Frediani had physically shook her during a newsroom exchange in 2024.

Gareth Knowles, Kelly Crawford, Richard Frediani, Liam Blyth and Caroline Turner pose with the News Coverage Award for 'BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special' ( Getty Images )

In a BBC statement, released on Thursday (19 June), the broadcaster said that they would not comment on individual cases but takes "all complaints about conduct at work extremely seriously and will not tolerate behaviour that is not in line with our values".

They added: “We have robust processes in place and would encourage any staff with concerns to raise them directly with us so they can be addressed."

The Independent has approached Mr Frediani and Ms Munchetty for comment.

The accusations come just months after the BBC “drew a line in the sand” after publishing an independent workplace culture review which found that found some “well-known names” are “not being held to account for poor behaviour”.

The review, from Change Associates and led by management consultant Grahame Russell, was launched in the wake of the furore over disgraced former newsreader Huw Edwards.

The report said: “They are often in positions where power could be abused.

“Even though they are small in number, their behaviour creates large ripples which negatively impact the BBC’s culture and external reputation.”

The report said the BBC needs to set “clear expectations around behaviours” as it should be the “gold standard for the industry”.

“Some of those who exhibit unacceptable behaviour continue to thrive, and in some cases are promoted, whilst live investigations are ongoing, or grievances against them are upheld,” it said.