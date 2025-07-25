Bam Margera gives verdict on Jackass reunion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bam Margera has shared his stance on reuniting with his Jackass colleagues.

The 45-year-old skateboarder — who starred in the MTV reality stunt show Jackass and subsequent movies — ruled out a return to the franchise during an interview with CinemaBlend

“What they did to me, making me go to treatment and paying for it, and then not putting me in a movie,” he said. “And, you know, I had to go to court over it and I just, you couldn't offer me enough money to want to do another Jackass with them. The damage has been done.”

In 2021, Margera filed a lawsuit against the makers of Jackass, claiming his civil rights were violated when he was fired from the 2022 film, Jackass Forever. He sued Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine, and producer Spike Jonze, along with Paramount Pictures and MTV Networks.

He alleged that Knoxville and Tremaine, who directed all of the Jackass films, “coerced” him into signing the “wellness agreement” whilst he was in rehab undergoing addiction treatment. He was allegedly fired after he tested positive for Adderall on a drug test, which the defendants knew he took for his attention deficit disorder. However, Margera dismissed the case in 2022 after a private settlement was reached.

Bam Margera says he’d never do a ‘Jackass’ reunion ( Getty Images )

Two years after the settlement was reached, Margera said that he still wasn’t in touch with Knoxville or Tremaine.

“What Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine did to me, I don’t think I could ever forgive,” he told Us Weekly in 2024. “They ruined the legacy of Jackass. … I’ve broken every bone in my body, [gotten] 16 staples in the head, the list goes on — but to be betrayed by [the] Jackass [team], stabbed in the back and abandoned … was the worst feeling ever.”

He reiterated that he’d never work with them again. “It’s absolutely done. There’s no more Jackass, as far as I’m concerned,” he added. “It’s been ruined.”

During his recent interview with CinemaBlend, he also said that he wouldn’t remake another one of his MTV shows, Viva La Bam, which followed him and his family on his skateboarding adventures.

“I just feel like that type of show has completely run its course,” he explained. “Living with my parents, and painting the whole kitchen blue, and having my mom freak out — to end something like that, and then your life moves on. You get your own house, with your own wife and you have a kid. … I would have to move back in with my parents and re-mess with ’em after giving them a 15-year break. It would just be weird.”