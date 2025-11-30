Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing’s Balvinder Sopal made a quick-witted dig at her unenviable track record in the show’s dance-off – and her fans couldn’t get enough of her sense of humour.

The EastEnders star has been in four dance-offs so far throughout the series, managing to narrowly avoid elimination by impressing the judges each time.

During Saturday (29 November) night’s episode, the actor alluded to her frequent appearances in the bottom two of the competition after Anton du Beke offered some critique on her jive.

Sopal performed the routine to “Right Back Where We Started From” by Maxine Nightingale with her dance partner Julian Caillon, who made his Strictly debut in September.

Du Beke suggested that "hesitancy in the legs” had been the source of some of Sopal’s problems during the dance, telling her: “When you don’t commit to one leg or the other, you get between the feet and you get on the wrong foot.”

“There was so much to like,” he added. “You had this enthusiasm, this vivacity.”

open image in gallery Sopal was praised by fans for her quick wit ( BBC )

“I will come back and do it again in the dance off,” Sopal shot back, prompting Caillon to groan.

Du Beke’s fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood then conceded that Sopal is “good at dance-offs, darling”.

Viewers on Twitter/X praised the soap star for her good humour, with one social media user writing: “Bal already joking about the dance-off, god bless our queen.”

open image in gallery Sopal and Caillon danced a jive during Saturday’s show ( BBC )

“The audience had no idea whether to boo or cheer that comment from Bal,” another added.

“Bal is sooo funny,” a third chimed in, with another hailing her as a “legend”.

Some viewers found her remark more poignant though, with one fan writing: “Bal joking about the dance off oh someone hug her please.”

“Bal expecting to be in the dance off as usual, sad really,” another said.

Earlier this week, Sopal told The Independent that judge Motsi Mabuse’s support has helped her bounce back after the dance-offs.

Mabuse has hailed her as the “comeback queen”, and Sopal said the judge’s remark had her “heart in bits in the nicest possible way”.

She added: “We have fought tooth and nail every single time to be here to show people we really do enjoy being part of the competition.”