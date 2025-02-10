Aubrey Plaza makes first public appearance since husband’s death in Super Bowl ad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aubrey Plaza made an appearance during Super Bowl LIX on Sunday in an advertisement for Ritz crackers.

The commercial aired just over a month after her husband Jeff Baena died by suicide at the age of 47 on January 3.

The ad, which was filmed in November 2024, features Plaza and fellow actor Michael Shannon arriving at the fictional Ritz Salty Club. The commercial plays off the pair’s notoriously unamused facial expressions and dry personas.

"These are our people," Plaza says, and Shannon adds, "our salty brethren."

Plaza claims she's the saltiest in the club, to which Shannon replies, "Saltier than me? When I smile, people think it's a glitch."

"Oh, please," Plaza fires back. "I'm the human version of Monday," she says before hissing.

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Shannon in Ritz's 2025 Super Bowl commercial ( Ritz )

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny then arrives grinning. "Read the sign, buddy!" Shannon yells as the camera pans to a big red sign that reads, "No smiles allowed.”

The ad marks Plaza’s first public appearance since Baena’s death. In a statement shared with The Independent at the time, Plaza said: “This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Baena and Plaza began dating in 2011 and married 10 years later.

Baena achieved recognition when he co-wrote the 2004 film I Heart Huckabees with director David O’Russell, receiving a Gotham Award nomination for Best Feature.

Among his other credits were the films Life After Beth (2014), The Little Hours (2017) and the Netflix movie Horse Girl (2020).

Plaza starred in Baena’s horror-comedy film Life After Beth, which was nominated for Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize.

They worked together again on the medieval dark comedy The Little Hours, starring husband-and-wife Alison Brie and Dave Franco.

During the 2025 Golden Globes, which were held on January 5, two days after Baena’s death, The Brutalist director Brady Corbet shared his condolences with Plaza and Baena’s family while accepting the award for Best Director – Motion Picture.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.