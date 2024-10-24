True identity of Aubrey Plaza’s Agatha All Along character finally revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The true identity of Aubrey Plaza’s character in Marvel’s Agatha All Along series has finally been revealed and it’s not the character that she has portrayed throughout the show so far.

In the series, Agatha recruits a ragtag bunch of allies to help her regain her former powers and to learn the secrets of the Darkhold, a mysterious tome featuring dark magic spells that is made of a substance found in the Hell Dimension. (For those who don’t remember, this is the place in which Doctor Strange is shown repeatedly fighting Dormammu in his 2016 standalone film.)

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode seven.

Until now, The Megalopolis star’s character has assumed the identity of Rio Vidal, or the Green Witch but cryptic clues throughout the series have led fans to theorise that Vidal was not all that she seemed.

However, references to the supernatural villain Mephisto and his son in the comics Blackheart, have thrown some viewers off the scent leading to numerous suggestions as to who Plaza was actually playing.

Episode seven, titled “Death’s Hand in Mine” is told from the perspective of Patti LuPone’s character, Lilia Calderu, and sees her jump around her own timeline, attempting to piece together the secrets of the coven and find the answers to succeed on the Witches’ Road divination trial.

This leads us to Plaza showing her true form as Death, a character that is romantically linked with Thanos in the comics, declaring to the rest of the witches: “What can I say? I like the bad boys.”

This comes after a series of leaks from a line of toys had already announced who Plaza and another character from the series actually were.

Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza in ‘Agatha All Along’ ( Marvel Studios )

Earlier this month, according to an alleged Funko Pop toy leak, shared by @MarvelLeaks22m, Plaza was revealed to be Death, who is known by Marvel comic book readers as Mistress Death/Lady.

Meanwhile, Teen, played by Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, is claimed in the show to be Agatha’s son, whom she swapped as a baby to score access to the Darkhold. But, as the Funko Pop figure leak revealed, this character has much stronger ties to Wanda Maximoff – and could even lead to a cameo from Elizabeth Olsen’s character.

This is due to the fact that he is actually Wiccan, an older version of Wanda’s son Billy Maximoff. Now this revelation has come to light, it could pave the way for Wanda to be resurrected after her apparent death in the MCU.