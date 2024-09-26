Marvel fans stunned as Agatha All Along mentions name of long-awaited villain

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Marvel fans have been left surprised after finally hearing a comic book character mentioned in new series Agatha All Along – and the miniseries showrunner suggesting that it will have some importance going forward.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 3.

The third episode of the new Marvel show, which was called “perfect” and “spellbinding” in early reviews, has dropped the name of supernatural villain Mephisto, who has long been teased to arrive in the franchise.

Mephisto is a demon character based on Mephistopheles from the Faust legend. He was created in 1968 by Stan Lee and John Buscema and has primarily been an adversary of Ghost Rider and Silver Surfer but has also clashed with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch.

Fans were left disappointed after the character failed to show up in WandaVision and Loki, but Mephisto finally looks to be arriving in Agatha All Along after Sasheer Zamata‘s character Jennifer Kale hypothesised that the mysterious Teen, played by Joe Locke, could be “an agent of Mephisto.”

After the debut of the episode on Disney+ showrunner, Jac Schaeffer told Entertainment Weekly: “With these shows, so often there is something that is at once a joke and a wink and a nod, and actually has something legitimate underneath it.”

Schaeffer added: “As we all know, Mephisto is a character who’s very wrapped into Agatha’s storyline. I mean, people have to watch, but we’re always playing with the audience in that way.”

Understandably, fans were delighted to finally hear Mephisto’s name mentioned.

One fan joked: “The writers were tired of hearing the Mephisto theories so they said ‘here you go damn’”

“THEY FINALLY MENTIONED MEPHISTO!”, wrote another ecstatic fan.

Others just posted memes about their excitement.

A popular fan theory doing the rounds about Mephisto’s involvement in Agatha All Along is that Aubrey Plaza’s character, Rio Vidal, or the Green Witch, is somehow related to the villain. References to Mephisto’s son in the comics, Blackheart, have been mentioned twice in the show already with some fans concluding Plaza is playing a version of the character.

open image in gallery TV - Agatha All Along ( © 2024 MARVEL. )

Elsewhere, the show’s main star, Kathryn Hahn has spoken about the opening scenes of the spin-off series where she is seen naked and wandering the suburban streets fromWandaVision.

“I thought it was good to see her as stripped down, literally, as we possibly could, which spoke into her powerlessness at the present moment,” Hahn told Variety.

“[Agatha has] been stripped of all of her power at this point in the series. I mean, she really had nothing at that point, and so it became about illustrating that gap between that moment and her finding her power again.”