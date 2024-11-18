Annabel Croft says nurse’s ‘cruel’ treatment of dying husband left her ‘traumatised’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Annabel Croft has said a nurse’s “cruel” treatment of her dying husband left her “traumatised”.

The former tennis player and TV presenter has reflected on the death of Mel Coleman, who died of stomach cancer aged 60 in May 2023 – just 16 weeks after he was diagnosed.

Croft, who credited her participation on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing with helping her through her grief, shared details about Coleman’s experience in the weeks leading to his death in a new interview.

She said that Coleman’s diagnosis arrived after he felt “funny pains”, which they believed might have been indigestion. However, after undergoing tests, Coleman was told he had incurable cancer in the stomach, which had spread to his liver and kidneys.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Croft recalled a bad experience with a particularly harsh nurse at Kingston Hospital in Coleman’s final hours.

Croft said the nurse loudly announced that Coleman was dying – so much so that he could hear.

“She was so cruel,” the broadcaster stated. ”I think she was a psychopath, the glee and enjoyment she took in Mel’s demise. Every time I asked her to keep her voice down, she said, ‘No, he needs to hear.’ “

When one of Croft’s children asked the nurse if their father had weeks or months to live, she replied: “Hours!” telling the family: “Oh, and if he has a heart attack, we won’t revive him.”

Croft continued: “Mel heard and said, ‘I don’t like the sound of a DNR.’ She said to me, ‘Listen, he has cancer, he’s going to die. We’re not resuscitating him.’ It was evil beyond anything you could imagine. To this day I am traumatised by it.”

The Independent has contacted Kingston Hospital for comment.

Annabel Croft and late husband Mel Coleman in 2013 ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere, Croft revealed that a strict diet change might have “significantly reduced” her husband’s cancer.

Coleman turned down chemotherapy and an operation to remove the tumours as he knew he would die regardless – but Croft said that Coleman started eating a strict ketogenic diet after speaking to a microbiologist friend, who said that it might reverse the cancer spreading.

Coleman’s diet consisted of sugar-free, low-carb food items, as well as plenty of meat, and, according to Croft “his pain and nausea disappeared” as a result.

After Coleman’s death, scans revealed that the tumours in his liver had “significantly diminished”. Croft said: “He never said he was frightened. He was really positive and thought he was going to beat it.”

The link between cancer and nutrition has become much researched and debated in recent years. Data from the World Cancer Research Fund found that, of the 387,000 people diagnosed with cancer in the UK between 2019 and 2020, 40 per cent of those cases could have been prevented with lifestyle changes.

Speaking to The Independent in April, Timothy Rebbeck, a professor at Harvard University and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, said that, while there are some cancers for which diet and nutrition play a very limited role, colon cancer is “very strongly influenced” by what we eat.