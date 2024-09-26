Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief Find out more

Dancing with the Stars contestant Anna Delvey has been called “dismissive” by a judge on the show after she became one of the first celebrities to be eliminated from this year’s edition of the show.

On 24 September, the 33-year-old convicted con artist was eliminated during week two of the competition after a quickstep dance inspired by The Devil Wears Prada with her partner, Ezra Sosa. The duo was eliminated alongside Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov.

Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorkin was the subject of the hit Netflix series Inventing Anna, competed with a sparkly monitor on her ankle on the show, due to being under house arrest in New York.

Following the elimination, one of the show’s hosts Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she would be taking away from her time on the show. She replied: “Nothing.”

Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba has since shared some choice words for Delvey following her blunt response to her exit from the show.

In her Entertainment Weekly column Carrie Ann Inaba, criticised Delvey for saying that she learned “nothing” from taking part in Dancing with the Stars.

Inaba added: “That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show-from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team.”

Continuing Inaba said: “We all put in the effort to give her a fair opportunity. But I don’t think she could see that and it’s a shame. A little gratitude could have changed the narrative.”

Inaba also defended viewers for voting off Delvey so early saying that “our audience did what felt right to them” and that unlike many other reality shows, “our fans vote for who they want to win”.

When Good Morning America later asked Delvey what her favourite part of the show was, she told the interviewer it was “getting eliminated” before Sosa made her re-answer the question to say that dancing with him was her favourite part.

Broadcaster ABC has faced fierce criticism since it was first announced that Delvey would be competing on the show.

open image in gallery Delvey and Sosa were eliminated alongside Tori Spelling and her partner, Pasha Pashkov ( Disney/Eric McCandless )

In 2017, Delvey was charged with two counts of attempted grand larceny in the first degree, three counts of grand larceny in the second degree, and one count of grand larceny in the third degree after she stole more than $200,000 from businesses, banks, and friends while posing as a fake heiress.