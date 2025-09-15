Andy Cohen signs new deal with SiriusXM a week after pranking Howard Stern listeners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Cohen has signed a new deal with SiriusXM that will keep him at the satellite and digital radio station for another three years, just one week after being involved in a high-profile prank suggesting he would be replacing Howard Stern.

Cohen, the 57-year-old Bravo late-night host and producer, has signed a three-year extension to his contract that will see him maintain the station’s Radio Andy channel and retain hosting duties on his daily show, Andy Cohen Live.

He is joined by co-host John Hill on Andy Cohen Live, which is broadcast weekdays at 10am ET. The show and station were both first launched a decade ago.

In a statement to The Independent, Cohen said: “I feel incredibly lucky to have a home at SiriusXM that’s allowed me to build a destination for pop culture and fun, featuring talent that I love and admire. SiriusXM appreciates talent, and I appreciate them!”

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer, added: “We’re incredibly proud to celebrate 10 years of Radio Andy and even more excited that Andy will continue to be a vital part of the SiriusXM family.

Andy Cohen has inked an extension with SiriusXM ( Getty )

“Over the past decade, the channel has evolved into a truly unique destination—a vibrant home for pop culture enthusiasts who come for the bold, live, and unfiltered energy that only Radio Andy delivers.”

A week ago, Cohen’s SiriusXM colleague Stern pulled a fast one on his listeners and the press by making them all believe that he’d walked away from the station after two decades amid rumors of contract drama with the network.

It soon turned out that Stern, who dubs himself “The King of All Media,” isn’t going anywhere and will remain on the air for the foreseeable future.

After postponing his return from summer break last week, Stern was not behind the microphone the morning of September 8 as originally scheduled. Instead, Cohen surprisingly showed up to host the show — and deliver some somber news to Stern’s fans.

“I know you’re expecting a big announcement from Howard, and this is actually not how things were meant to go,” Cohen sighed, adding: “Howard and the executive team at Sirius felt that it was best to kinda part ways now.”

With Cohen also announcing that the Howard Stern channel would now be christened “Andy 100,” a number of media outlets quickly published stories declaring that the 71-year-old Stern had departed from the network.

Following the reports of Cohen replacing him, Stern returned to the airwaves to “set the record straight,” stating that “everything you’ve been reading in the paper about” him and co-host Robin Quivers leaving “is completely false.” He also thanked Cohen for taking part in his on-air prank.