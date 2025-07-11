Comedian Andrew Schulz turns on Trump because he’s ‘doing the exact opposite’ of what he voted for

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Andrew Schulz has admitted to feeling disillusioned with President Donald Trump, saying he’s doing “the exact opposite of everything I voted for.”

On Thursday’s episode of his Flagrant podcast, the 41-year-old stand-up comic aired his frustrations with the current administration.

“Everything he campaigned on I believe he wanted to do, and now he’s doing the exact opposite thing of every single f***ing thing,” Schulz said.

“There’ll be people that they’ll DM me like, ‘You see what your boy’s doing? You voted for this.’ I’m like, ‘I voted for none of this,’” he continued.

“He’s doing the exact opposite of everything I voted for. I want him to stop the wars — he’s funding them. I want him to shrink spending, reduce the budget — he’s increasing it. It’s like everything that he said he’s going to do — except sending immigrants back, and now he’s even flip-flopped on that, which I kind of like.”

open image in gallery Comedian Andrew Schulz (left) said he was disillusioned by Donald Trump ( 'Flagrant' on YouTube/Getty )

While Schulz insisted that he’s not naive to the fact that most politicians don’t “do most of the s*** they say,” he said: “I don’t want to be too cynical, but now I’m getting to the point where it’s like, ‘Can they do anything?’”

The Republican politician previously appeared on Schulz’s podcast in October amid his 2024 campaign. During the episode, the host questioned Trump on his stance on abortion and access to IVF.

Schulz came under fire for welcoming Trump as a guest; however, in March, he denied that having him on the podcast was any sort of endorsement.

“I don’t believe in endorsing candidates. I’m a comedian. And I didn’t want to go to the inauguration either. They were very kind to invite me, but it wasn’t for me,” he told The Daily Beast.

open image in gallery Donald Trump on an October 2024 episode of Andrew Schulz’s ‘Flagrant’ podcast ( Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh/YouTube )

“What I’ve realized is, you’ve gotta have empathy for how people see you based on the way that we consume information,” Schulz said. “You can’t be angry that people didn’t do an eight-hour deep dive and find out exactly how nuanced you are and like what your thought process is.”

Insisting that he isn’t a “MAGA lunatic,” like some fans accuse him of being, he said: “I grew up in a f***ing dance family and an arts family in New York City. Do you really think I’ve been right-wing my entire life? No, I’ve been a Democrat my entire life.”

He added that he didn’t think his interview impacted the outcome of the election.

“I think that America had made their mind up, and I think that a lot of people assumed that the vote for Trump was because he’s this populist superstar that everybody loves and they’re obsessed with,” Schulz explained.

“And I think what they’re not calculating is, there are a lot of people that were unhappy with the status quo and they were voting to reject the current administration, which seemingly was saying that they weren’t going to make any changes.”