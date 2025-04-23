Andor achieves impressive Rotten Tomatoes record for Star Wars franchise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andor has officially become the most consistently acclaimed Star Wars project in the franchise’s 48-year history.

After an effusively received debut season, released in 2023, the show has returned for a follow-up – and it’s receiving even more praise than before.

In fact, judging by the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. the show is considered even better than the original trilogy of films: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

At the time of writing, Andor season two, written by Michael Clayton’s Tony Gilroy, has a near-perfect score of 99 per cent. The first season had a score of 96 per cent.

For comparison, Episode IV – A New Hope and Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back have 94 per cent each, while Episode VI – Return of the Jedi has a lower score of 82 per cent.

It’s worth noting that, as the season progresses, the score is liable to change as more reviews roll in – but early word suggests that season two’s opening three episodes. which dropped on Tuesday (22 April), are the weakest of the bunch.

Andor stars Diego Luna, who reprises the role of Cassian Andor, which he first played in 2016 prequel Rogue One. The series follows the thief-turned-rebel spy as he becomes radicalised against the Galactic Empire.

Forbes wrote in its review: “Like the first season, the second starts off a bit slow, ramping up the action and tension as the season progresses, with little pockets of mayhem scattered throughout, usually toward the end of each chapter.” The outlet hailed the season in its entirety as “a masterpiece”.

Meanwhile, Empire said the show was “Star Wars at its best”, adding that season two “solidifies Tony Gilroy’s spin-off as one of the greats”.

‘Andor’ star Diego Luna ( Disney+ )

Returning to the show alongside Luna are Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael and Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen.

Andor is available to stream on Disney+ now.