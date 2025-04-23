Andor achieves impressive Rotten Tomatoes record for Star Wars franchise
The show is ‘Empire Strikes Back’-levels of good, according to critics
Andor has officially become the most consistently acclaimed Star Wars project in the franchise’s 48-year history.
After an effusively received debut season, released in 2023, the show has returned for a follow-up – and it’s receiving even more praise than before.
In fact, judging by the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. the show is considered even better than the original trilogy of films: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.
At the time of writing, Andor season two, written by Michael Clayton’s Tony Gilroy, has a near-perfect score of 99 per cent. The first season had a score of 96 per cent.
For comparison, Episode IV – A New Hope and Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back have 94 per cent each, while Episode VI – Return of the Jedi has a lower score of 82 per cent.
It’s worth noting that, as the season progresses, the score is liable to change as more reviews roll in – but early word suggests that season two’s opening three episodes. which dropped on Tuesday (22 April), are the weakest of the bunch.
Andor stars Diego Luna, who reprises the role of Cassian Andor, which he first played in 2016 prequel Rogue One. The series follows the thief-turned-rebel spy as he becomes radicalised against the Galactic Empire.
Forbes wrote in its review: “Like the first season, the second starts off a bit slow, ramping up the action and tension as the season progresses, with little pockets of mayhem scattered throughout, usually toward the end of each chapter.” The outlet hailed the season in its entirety as “a masterpiece”.
Meanwhile, Empire said the show was “Star Wars at its best”, adding that season two “solidifies Tony Gilroy’s spin-off as one of the greats”.
Returning to the show alongside Luna are Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael and Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen.
Andor is available to stream on Disney+ now.
