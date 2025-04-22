Where to stream Andor season 2 in the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Calling all fans of the action sci-fi series, it’s time to dust off your blasters. After a nearly three-year wait (season 1 premiered in 2022), finally, new episodes of Star Wars prequel Andor are landing on Disney+.

Uncovering the events before the rebellion against the Galactic Empire seen in the film Rogue One, Andor follows its namesake, Cassian Andor (played by Diego Luna) and his family, bringing viewers up to speed on why the once indifferent drifter came to join the uprising.

Now, the highly anticipated sci-fi series is back for round two, with 12 new episodes for Star Wars enthusiasts to devour. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, the final instalment sees returning characters including Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael and Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen – expect action, deception and intrigue.

If you've been waiting patiently for the Star Wars prequel, your burning questions are about to be answered. Keep reading to find out where to stream the new episodes in the UK.

Where to watch season 2 of ‘Andor’ in the UK

Season 2 will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ in the UK. You won't be able to binge all of the episodes at once as they'll be landing in installments, with the first three premiering on Wednesday 23 April, at 2am BST, (though they will have launched first in America, on Tuesday 22 April). Three new episodes will then drop weekly. So, episodes four, five and six will be available to watch from Wednesday 30 April, and episodes seven, eight and nine will be available from Wednesday 7 May, and so on. There are 12 episodes to look forward to in total.

If you don't yet have a Disney+ subscription, signing up is simple and prices starts from £4.99 per month. Unfortunately, there isn’t a free trial available right now, so you will have to invest in the subscription even if it is just to catch up on Cassiun’s ventures.

Watch the ‘Andor’ season 2 trailer

