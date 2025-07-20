Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The brother of Amy Bradley, the missing person at the centre of a hit new Netflix documentary, supports the series, but wishes it was longer.

Three-part docuseries Amy Bradley is Missing details the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman that occurred aboard a cruise ship in March 1998.

Amy, who was on holiday with her family, was last seen resting on the balcony of the ship after a night of dancing in its nightclub – but when her father went to her cabin the next morning, she had vanished without a trace.

The new documentary features interviews with the Bradley family as well as eyewitnesses who were also on the ship headed to – and explores the events leading up to her disappearance.

Days after the release of the series, which is currently Netflix’s most-watched title, viewers have been sharing their reaction, branding it “heartbreaking” and “gobsmacking”.

Amy’s brother Brad shared his verdict on the series after being asked if his family supports it – but he levelled one complaint against the project.

open image in gallery ( Netflix )

“Yes, we support it, but it was not a complete account and left out quite a bit of information,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

“It would have required 10 seasons to tell it all, but we thought the producers did an awesome job overall and are happy with the response so far.”

In a follow-up post, he wrote “For 27 years, my family has searched for Amy. We will not stop.

“The Netflix docuseries Amy Bradley is Missing is shining a light on her story and we need your help to follow leads and find answers.”

open image in gallery Brad Bradley in Netflix series ‘Amy Bradley is Missing’ ( Netflix )

He shared a Gofundme to “raise funds to pursue credible leads, consult with experts, obtain legal support if needed, and travel wherever necessary to uncover the truth” behind Amy’s whereabouts.

Brad recently opened up about the last time he saw Amy, telling WWBT’s 12 On Your Side that after their night of partying, Amy decided to sleep on the balcony after feeling seasick.

“She said, ‘I’m going to stay out here on the chaise lounge and a lot of fresh air and wind. I don’t want to go in a closed room right now.’ So, I told her I loved her.”

Brad revealed that his sister must have returned to the room at some stage as “a shirt she was wearing was laid across one of the chairs”.

Amy Bradley is Missing is available to stream on Netflix now.