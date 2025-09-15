Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend, Leticia Cline, are on the mend after being involved in a serious car crash in Columbia, Tennessee.

Wolfe, 60, and Cline have been documenting their recovery since they landed in the hospital over the weekend.

On Saturday, the History Channel star shared a picture of his totaled blue Porsche on his Instagram Story. “It’s been a rough nite [sic] but there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” he wrote. “I truly believe in the power of group prayers thank you to all of you that have sent them to us.”

He added in a subsequent post: “By the grace of God, we’re both safe and okay. Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery.”

In a separate Instagram Story posted to her account, Cline revealed that she suffered a “broken jaw (in a few places), broken ribs, sternum, collapsed lung and a lot of swelling on my spine.”

open image in gallery Mike Wolfe was recently released from the hospital after getting in a serious car crash with his girlfriend, Leticia Cline ( Getty )

She said that her “mouth will be wired shut.”

While Wolfe has already been discharged, he’s remained “right by [her] side,” Cline said, sharing a photo of the TV personality asleep on a chair next to her hospital bed.

Another update showed the model walking around the hospital holding onto a monitor and her sister’s arm.

“Got up and walked around today thanks to sis,” she captioned the post.

open image in gallery Mike Wolfe and his longtime girlfriend, Leticia Cline, have continued to document their road to recovery following a serious car crash ( mikewolfeamericanpicker/Instagram and leticiacline/Instagram )

Wolfe and Cline began dating in 2021. He was previously married to Jodi Catherine Wolfe, whom he divorced in 2021. The two share a daughter, Charlie, 13.

Wolfe is best known for co-hosting the long-running reality series American Pickers. He created the series — which follows him as he travels across America in search of rare artifacts to sell at his antique shops — and has hosted it since it premiered on the History Channel in 2010.

He originally co-hosted the show alongside the late Frank Fritz, who died last October at the age of 60, two years after suffering a debilitating stroke.

“I’ve known Frank for more than half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny,” Wolfe wrote of Fritz at the time. “The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.

“We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know you’re in a better place.”

Fritz, who stepped away from the show in 2020 following his stroke, was replaced by Wolfe’s brother, Robbie.

American Pickers just wrapped its 27th season in August and is waiting to hear if it will be renewed.