American Pickers star Frank Fritz cause of death released

Former American Pickers presenter Frank Fritz’s cause of death has been revealed, nearly two weeks after he died aged 60.

Fritz, who co-hosted the popular History Channel series for years before stepping back in March 2020 after undergoing back surgery, is reported to have died from “late sequelae of cerebral infarction” – a stroke.

According to his death certificate, obtained by TMZ, the stroke was a result of cerebral vascular disease.

The tabloid also adds that Fritz suffered from aortic stenosis, a chronic condition that restricts blood flow to the heart and the rest of the body, which is also reported to have been a contributing factor to his death.

The reality star’s death on September 30 came two years after he suffered a debilitating stroke in 2022 and was reportedly placed under temporary guardianship.

His death was confirmed by his former co-star Mike Wolfe in an Instagram post shared on October 1.

“I’ve known Frank for more than half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself,” Wolfe wrote alongside a photo of the two of them.

“Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures,” he continued. “Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic.

open image in gallery Frank Fritz died from a stroke, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ ( Getty Images )

“We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know you’re in a better place.”

Born in Davenport, Iowa, Fritz was best known for fronting American Pickers, a reality show that followed him and Wolfe as they traveled across America in search of rare artifacts to sell in their Iowa and Tennessee antique shops.

He eventually stepped back from the show in March 2020 after undergoing a back procedure. However, despite vocally expressing his desire to return to the show, it was revealed in July 2021 that he had been replaced by Wolfe’s brother Rob.

“Frank filmed American Pickers for over a decade. We will always remember ‘the bearded charmer’ and his never-ending search for vintage motorcycles and bikes,” The History Channel and American Pickers production company Cineflix Production said in a joint statement following his death.

“Our thoughts are with Frank’s loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.”