American Pickers presenter Frank Fritz dies two years after suffering stroke

Reality star and former American Pickers presenter Frank Fritz has died.

His death on Wednesday (September 30) comes two years after he suffered a debilitating stroke in October 2022.

“It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” Fritz’s former co-star Mike Wolfe announced on Instagram on Tuesday (October 1).

Alongside a picture of the two of them, Wolfe wrote: “I’ve know Frank for more than half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.

“Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures,” he continued. “Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic.

“We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know you’re in a better place.”

More to follow