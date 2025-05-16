Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lisa Snowdon has sent a supportive message to Alison Hammond after the presenter was forced to pull out of Friday’s This Morning broadcast due to an intense bout of hay fever.

Hammond, who usually hosts the ITV show alongside the former X Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary every Friday, has taken time off after dealing with the “worst” hay fever, with Snowdon stepping in to replace her.

At the start of Friday's episode (16 May), O’Leary introduced Snowdon and said: “Alison is a little bit poorly today, she says it's hay fever, but I think it's more than that, I think it's a bad flu.”

Snowdon added: “She sounded terrible and she doesn't look her freshest either so she needs to rest. She's had a major allergic reaction she looks and feels terrible so feel better soon!”

Hammond shared a video on Instagram, telling her followers that she had been experiencing hay fever symptoms for two to three days.

“I don't know what's hit me, but it has hit me like a bus,” she said, adding that she had applied a digital filter to her face in the video because she looked “rough”.

“So I'm just letting you know that I'm not going to be making This Morning today,” she said. “But the lovely Lisa Snowdon is going to be stepping into my shoes and looking after my lovely Dermot. Listen, I'll see you next week.”

Hammond reassured fans that she was “fine” and showed off all the medicine that she has been taking, including a nose spray, vitamin D tablets, hay fever tablets, eye drops and an electric robot hoovering up the dust in her house.

open image in gallery Lisa Snowdon stepped into Alison Hammond’s shoes on ‘This Morning’ ( ITV / Instagram via @allisonhammond )

“I am fine, I'll see you next week! Love you lots. Sorry I am not there today,” she concluded.

The presenter also shared a video of her hoover moving around her floor with Soul II Soul's song “Keep On Movin'” in the background, captioning it: “Hayfever buddie”.

open image in gallery Alison Hammond said she felt like she had been ‘hit by a bus’ ( Instagram via @alisonhammond )

Snowdon joined ITV’s This Morning team in 2016, initially joining as a fashion correspondent before becoming a regular contributor.

Hammond has worked on the programme since 2002, and took over the Friday slot in 2020 after Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford’s departure.

The main programme is hosted from Monday to Thursday by Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, who took over presenting duties after the departures of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in 2023. Schofield quit the show after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague, while Willoughby stepped down months later.