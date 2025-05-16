Lisa Snowdon sends supportive message to Alison Hammond after presenter is forced to pull out of This Morning due to illness
Hammond was off sick due to an intense bout of hay fever
Lisa Snowdon has sent a supportive message to Alison Hammond after the presenter was forced to pull out of Friday’s This Morning broadcast due to an intense bout of hay fever.
Hammond, who usually hosts the ITV show alongside the former X Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary every Friday, has taken time off after dealing with the “worst” hay fever, with Snowdon stepping in to replace her.
At the start of Friday's episode (16 May), O’Leary introduced Snowdon and said: “Alison is a little bit poorly today, she says it's hay fever, but I think it's more than that, I think it's a bad flu.”
Snowdon added: “She sounded terrible and she doesn't look her freshest either so she needs to rest. She's had a major allergic reaction she looks and feels terrible so feel better soon!”
Hammond shared a video on Instagram, telling her followers that she had been experiencing hay fever symptoms for two to three days.
“I don't know what's hit me, but it has hit me like a bus,” she said, adding that she had applied a digital filter to her face in the video because she looked “rough”.
“So I'm just letting you know that I'm not going to be making This Morning today,” she said. “But the lovely Lisa Snowdon is going to be stepping into my shoes and looking after my lovely Dermot. Listen, I'll see you next week.”
Hammond reassured fans that she was “fine” and showed off all the medicine that she has been taking, including a nose spray, vitamin D tablets, hay fever tablets, eye drops and an electric robot hoovering up the dust in her house.
“I am fine, I'll see you next week! Love you lots. Sorry I am not there today,” she concluded.
The presenter also shared a video of her hoover moving around her floor with Soul II Soul's song “Keep On Movin'” in the background, captioning it: “Hayfever buddie”.
Snowdon joined ITV’s This Morning team in 2016, initially joining as a fashion correspondent before becoming a regular contributor.
Hammond has worked on the programme since 2002, and took over the Friday slot in 2020 after Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford’s departure.
The main programme is hosted from Monday to Thursday by Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, who took over presenting duties after the departures of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in 2023. Schofield quit the show after admitting to an affair with a younger male colleague, while Willoughby stepped down months later.
