Alastair Stewart criticises BBC’s handling of Huw Edwards scandal
Veteran broadcaster has waded in on subject of former BBC rival
Alastair Stewart has criticised the BBC’s handling of the Huw Edwards scandal.
In 2024, Edwards, 63, was found guilty of making indecent images of children, but was spared a prison sentence. His 40-year career as a veteran broadcaster for the BBC was “left in tatters” amid the fallout after his conviction of accessing images of children as young as seven.
The scandal began when he was forced to retire on “medical advice” in July 2023 after being accused of paying a teenager £35,000 for indecent images, after which other allegations and a criminal court case ensued. The News at Ten presenter was subsequently replaced by Clive Myrie in his role.
Stewart, who has worked for ITN and GB News, gave his thoughts on the situation in a new interview.
“I don’t think the BBC handled the Huw Edwards situation brilliantly,” he told The Times. “They still aren’t. He wasn’t a friend. I’m not just saying that because of what he got up to. I thought it was tragic for the victim and the family.”
A report, by consultancy firm Change Associates, was commissioned by the BBC following the Edwards’ controversy. It found there was no toxic culture overall at the BBC after taking views from 2,500 staff members and freelancers, with many employees reporting that the culture has improved in recent years.
However, the review found there are a small number of BBC stars and managers whose behaviour is “simply not acceptable” and which goes unaddressed. BBC’s chair Dr Samir Shah warned that employees who “abuse power or punch down or behave badly” have no place at the corporation and will be “found out”.
“These people work in both on and off-air roles, dotted across the organisation in different functions and departments,” it said. “They are often in positions where power could be abused.
“Even though they are small in number, their behaviour creates large ripples which negatively impact the BBC’s culture and external reputation.”
In response to the findings, the BBC said it was taking immediate action, including launching a refreshed code of conduct, with specific guidance for on-air presenters, and a more robust disciplinary policy. The broadcaster will also roll out a new “Call It Out” campaign intended to promote positive behaviour and challenge poor conduct.
