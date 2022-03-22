Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aimee Lou Wood has finally addressed her relationship with her The White Lotus co-star Walton Goggins amid rumors that they had a falling out.

Wood, 31, and Goggins, 53, starred as age-gap lovers Chelsea and Rick in the third season of Mike White’s Emmy-winning satire. However, after the premiere of the season finale last month, internet sleuths noticed the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram, igniting speculations of a feud.

While the Fallout star shut down interview questions about the subject in a recent interview with The Times, the British Sex Education alum took a different approach on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

Speaking to ET as she ascended the museum’s iconic staircase, she was asked if fans could expect her to make a surprise appearance during Goggins’s forthcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

“I couldn’t say, but also I’m not doing that!” Wood laughed. When asked if she would want to, she responded: “Yeah, why not! Why not, yeah! It’d be fun! I loved working with Walton; it was the best thing ever.

“He’s going to be incredible doing SNL. It’s the perfect thing for him to do. It’s going to be hilarious. I’m so excited to see it.”

‘The White Lotus’ co-stars Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins both attended the 2025 Met Gala ( Getty Images )

She also addressed the dramatic controversy that ensued after she called out SNL for its “mean and unfunny” skit mocking her appearance.

Admitting that it “all got very out of control,” she explained her reason for speaking out, saying: “I could either say something — because I saw it and people were angry about it — and I could say something and just have it be said and then I wouldn’t spiral inwardly and feel terrible about myself.

“And [I thought I’d] just say something really simple and balanced, and then next minute the whole world,” she continued, “and then it was like ‘Aimee Lou Wood crying on the street over the SNL skit’” Wood added in reference to tabloid pictures of her shedding tears in public.

“I wasn’t crying about the SNL skit; I was crying about something completely unrelated,” she clarified. “But it all got quite out of control.”

During an April episode of NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series, SNL cast members reimagined The White Lotus as “The White Potus.” At one point in the sketch, they attempted to recreate the dynamic between Goggins and Wood’s White Lotus characters, Rick and Chelsea, with RFK Jr. (Jon Hamm) rambling about fluoride in water to Chelsea, played in the SNL skit by cast member Sarah Sherman, who darts off to kill and eat a monkey.

Sherman’s parody of Chelsea included faking a bizarre British accent and wearing protruding prosthetic teeth in an attempt to mimic Wood’s appearance.

Wood later criticized the skit, insisting that there must have been a “cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way” to spoof her looks. Goggins, however, hailed the “amazing” and “smashing” sketch in a since-deleted Instagram comment.

Despite the rumors, the two are reportedly set to reunite for a new project, according to CNN correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister.

“The only thing that I will say — I was told this off the record — but there is something professionally that they are doing in the coming weeks together,” Wagmeister said on an episode of The Viall Files podcast. “So if there really is a feud, this has not stopped them...

“But also, like, work is work, right?” the journalist acknowledged. “So if you have to do something for work... Look, they’re about to go into a giant Emmy campaign, like, every person in that show is going to be nominated, they’re going to have to be in the same room.”