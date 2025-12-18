Film and TV actors prepared to strike over AI concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Performers across the UK's film and television industries have overwhelmingly voted to refuse digital scanning for artificial intelligence purposes, a move that could pave the way for industrial action.

An indicative ballot conducted by the actors' union, Equity, revealed that a staggering 99 per cent of those who participated would reject such scanning.

While a further ballot would be necessary before any industrial action could commence,

Equity emphasised that the 75 per cent turnout underscored the profound sentiment among performers regarding the safeguarding of their AI rights.

The ballot engaged more than 7,700 actors, stunt performers, and dancers who have worked under a Pact-Equity agreement since the last negotiations in 2021.

Equity is presently engaged in discussions with Pact, the trade body representing the majority of UK film and TV production companies, to establish minimum standards for pay, terms, and conditions within the sector.

Equity general secretary Paul W Fleming announced the results of the vote ( Equity )

Following this decisive vote, Equity has announced it will now formally demand that Pact return to the negotiating table with a significantly improved proposal concerning artificial intelligence.

If Pact refuses to enshrine the AI protections the union is seeking in the agreements, Equity said it will hold a statutory ballot for industrial action.

Equity’s general secretary, Paul W Fleming, said: “Artificial Intelligence is a generation-defining challenge, and for the first time in a generation, Equity’s film and TV members have shown that they are willing to take industrial action.

“Ninety per cent of TV and film is made on these agreements. Over three quarters of artists working on them are union members. This shows that the workforce is willing to significantly disrupt production unless they are respected, and decades of erosion in terms and conditions begins to be reversed.

“The US streamers and Pact need to step away from the brink, and respect this show of strength. We need adequate AI protections which build on, not merely replicate, those agreed after the Sag-Aftra strike in the USA over two years ago.

“The union believes this can be resolved through negotiation, but 18 months of talks have led us to this stalemate.

“With fresh AI proposals, significant movement on royalties, and a package of modern terms and conditions, Pact and allied producers can turn this around. The ball is in their court when we return to the table in January.”