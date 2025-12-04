TV and film performers to vote on strike action over AI scanning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV and film performers are to vote on strike action over scanning for artificial intelligence (AI).

Actors union Equity is to hold the vote – from December 4 to December 18 – on whether members are prepared to refuse to be digitally scanned on set in order to secure adequate AI protections.

The union is also in negotiations with the Producers Alliance For Cinema And Television (Pact), the trade body for independent production and distribution companies, to determine a new agreement to set minimum pay, terms and conditions for actors, dancers and stunt performers.

The groups are also negotiating over protecting performers’ rights when it comes to working with digital replicas and synthetic performers generated by AI, with Equity saying its claim regarding the use of data, such as recorded performances or digital scans to train AI systems remains “unaddressed”.

Equity general secretary, Paul W Fleming, said: “While tech companies get away with stealing artists’ likeness or work, and the Government and decision-makers fret over whether to act, unions including Equity are at the forefront of the fight to ensure working people are protected from artificial intelligence misuse.

“It is through union-negotiated agreements that set minimum pay, terms and conditions, that we can collectively ensure performers’ AI rights are protected.

“So it is disappointing that Pact is still not agreeing to protect our members when it comes to training AI. If bosses can’t ensure someone’s likeness and work won’t be used without their consent, why should performers consent to be digitally scanned in the first place?

“This indicative ballot gives Equity members an opportunity to send a clear message to the industry, that it is a basic right of performers to have autonomy over their own personhood and identity.

“Nobody wants further instability in our industries ahead of what we hope will be a positive year in 2026. However, with the inadequacy of the deal on the table, Equity has no choice but to recommend members support industrial action.

“It’s time for the bosses to step away from the brink and offer us a package, including on AI protections, which respects our members.”

The ballot will show the level of support the union has for this action short of a strike, but it is not binding and would not legally cover members who refused to be digitally scanned on set.