Agatha All Along fans emotional after seeing historic same-sex kiss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Agatha All Along has drawn to a close – and amongst all the spells and witchery, the series gave us a landmark moment for the MCU.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Agatha All Along.

Marvel has infamously struggled for LGBT+ representation in its films and TV shows (something which has been handled better in its comics) with its nod to a gay man in Avengers: Endgame being strongly criticised.

The 2021 film, Eternals, did feature a kiss between two men, Brian Tyree Henry and Haaz Sleiman, but was controversially edited out of the film’s release in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.

Now the MCU has debuted a historic lesbian kiss between Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza and their respective characters Agatha Harkness and Rio Vidal aka Death, in the show’s two-part finale.

The sexual tension between the two characters has been brewing throughout the season but it finally materialised in episode 8 after it was officially confirmed that Death was Harkness’s ex.

The two shared a passionate kiss, which ultimately spelt the demise of Harkness, who saved Billy aka Wiccan in the process, and has since been widely shared by fans on social media, delighted to see more LGBT+ characters in the MCU.

“FIRST WOMEN TO KISS ON THE MCU AS THEY F***ING SHOULD!!!!,” said one enthusiastic viewer.

“The way they’re kissing so intensely because they know that once they locked lips it was over, they know in this very moment this is their last time together, they let their hands linger as Agatha goes up to make the most of every last second,” wrote a second fan.

A third person said: “The way she grabbed Rio’s face. The way they swayed together. Agatha knew her time was limited and she savoured every last second of that kiss.”

Another fan noted: “The kiss of death after centuries upon centuries of longing, heartbreak, watching from afar, chasing, flirting, avoiding each other aka your typical lesbian yearning experience.”

“Rio holding onto Agatha’s wrists because she wants to keep her close because she knows Agatha will leave her again the second the moment ends, she truly loves her from the bottom of her heart, this is all so sad,” said an emotional fan.

Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn at the launch event for ‘Agatha All Along’ ( Getty Images for Marvel )

This was not the first same-sex kiss to feature in the show. In episode six, Billy Maximoff, played by Joe Locke, shared an intimate scene with his high school boyfriend, Eddie, played by Miles Gutierrez-Riley.