Stephen Graham addresses Adolescence season two rumours

Stephen Graham has addressed the possibility of Adolescence returning for a second series following the Netflix drama’s huge success at the Golden Globes.

The four-parter was named Best Television Limited Series at Sunday (11 January) night’s Los Angeles ceremony, while Liverpudlian star Graham won the Best Actor in a Limited Series accolade for his phenomenal performance as a father who is distraught after his teenage son is accused of murdering a classmate.

The show’s four-gong haul was completed by 16-year-old Owen Cooper’s Best Supporting Male Actor award and Erin Doherty's win for Best Supporting Female Actor.

While speaking to reporters in the press room after his win, Graham was asked whether there could be a second series of Adolescence at some point in the future.

The 52-year-old replied: “I cannot answer that question because it’s somewhere in the deep recesses of my mind and [screenwriter] Jack [Thorne]’s mind, and we’ll pull it out in about three or four years. So stay tuned.”

open image in gallery The ‘Adolescence’ stars with their Golden Globes ( Getty )

Adolescence fast became one of Netflix’s most-watched and critically-acclaimed releases when it debuted in March last year.

The single-shot drama followed 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Cooper) after his arrest for killing a girl at his school.

The show was praised for its exploration of toxic masculinity and incel culture, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer backing calls for it to be shown in schools.

Showrunner Thorne previously said he did not have immediate plans for more episodes, explaining during an appearance on This Morning last year: “I don’t think there’s anywhere more we can take Jamie, so I don’t think there is a series two.

“We’d love to explore the one shot format in another way. We’d love to tell other stories with it, but I don’t think a series two of Adolescence is quite right for us.”

open image in gallery Cooper and Doherty in episode three of ‘Adolescence’ ( Netflix )

With his triumph on Sunday night, 16-year-old Cooper became the youngest star to win in the Golden Globes’ Best Supporting Male Actor category.

As he gave his winner’s speech to an audience packed with Hollywood A-listers, the Warrington-born actor said: “I’m still very much an apprentice. I’m still learning every day. I’m still learning from the people that are sitting in front of you and sitting in front of me.”

“It’s mad, what is going on?” he added, before signing off with a nod to his beloved team Liverpool FC: “You’ll never walk alone.”

Picking up his Best Actor prize, Graham said: “I want to say to every parent, please give your kid a massive cuddle. Tell them how much you love them and listen to them when they want to talk to you.

“Make sure the bedroom door is always open and make sure you communicate with each other.”