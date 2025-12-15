Beloved Gavin and Stacey star to make surprise return as Nessa in new BBC show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones has reprised her beloved character Vanessa "Nessa" Jenkins, for a new BBC show.

The character had made a surprise appearance in Ruth And Steve: From Porthcawl With Love, a programme where Jones introduces fellow actor Steve Speirs to her Welsh coastal hometown.

Speirs, whose credits include The Tuckers and Upstart Crow, encounters Nessa during a visit to the Coney Beach amusement park with Jones.

Speaking at a Porthcawl screening, Speirs reflected on the experience: "I’d never acted with Nessa, and I think this is an absolute credit to the character that Ruth created, that when Ruth gets into all that gear, there’s a massive metamorphosis."

“And when I went to act with that character, I just had this really wicked feeling, that I wasn’t acting with Ruth, like something else had taken over.

“I tried to respond in the way that anybody that wasn’t from that world would, you know, which is quite astonished by this character.”

“It wasn’t like Ruth at all,” he added.

Ruth Jones with Ruth And Steve: From Porthcawl With Love co-star Steve Speirs ( Tom Jackson/BBC/ITV Cymru Wales/PA Wire )

“I think that there was such an iconic character created that there’s a moment where we all look at that and sort of believe it’s two people, and that’s [Jones’s] talent.”

Ruth And Steve: From Porthcawl With Love follows the pair as they explore the seaside town, around 20 miles down the South Wales coast from Barry Island.

As Porthcawl celebrates its 200th birthday, Jones reminisces about her childhood, sharing old home movies put together by her late father Richard.

Speaking at the screening, she said: “My dad was really good at organising things, keeping records of things.

“When I watched them, I did find it incredibly emotional to see, to see my dad.

“It was a real privilege to have such a happy upbringing and to capture those memories.

“It was lovely also to be able to see Porthcawl back in the 60s and 70s captured on those videos.”

During the programme, Speirs meets Jones’s mother, siblings and two of her lifelong friends.

However, she joked that some of this material had to be cut.

She said: “He was asking my friends about what I was like as a teenager.

“But, you know, they were quite revealing.”

Ruth And Steve: From Porthcawl With Love will be broadcast on BBC One Wales on December 15 at 9pm.