Iconic Dave’s Coaches bus from Gavin and Stacey on sale for £200,000

Fans of the hit TV show Gavin and Stacey have the opportunity to buy a “once-in-a-lifetime” piece of memorabilia, a year after the show came to its conclusion.

The distinctive Dave Coaches bus from the BBC sitcom can now be bought for a whopping sum of £200,000 on Autotrader.

The red 33-seater bus has racked up almost 280,000 miles since 1990, and has had eight owners over the last 35 years.

The vehicle - a Mercedes-Benz Vario 814D was last seen on screen during the show’s long-awaited finale, which aired last Christmas, making it one of the most watched scripted TV episodes of all time after it racked up an audience of 19.11 million people.

The 90-minute 2024 special saw Smithy, played by James Corden, and Nessa, played by Ruth Jones, reunited after her cliffhanger proposal five years earlier.

open image in gallery The bus was last seen in last year’s Christmas Day finale ( BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson )

Its seller has stated that the bus remains in good condition and comes with the legendary Dave’s Coaches design on its front and sides.

During the series, it was driven by Steffan Rhodri’s character, who is introduced as a love interest of Nessa and ferries the characters between Barry and Essex.

The description of the vehicle reads: “Fans of TV hit show Gavin & Stacey, one of the most iconic British comedy series in history, can now own a piece of Barry Island: the original 'Dave's Coaches' bus which featured in the show.

“This vehicle is instantly recognisable and remains in good condition.

“Finished in a sleek red and with a 33-seat capacity, the coach comes with the legendary, original 'Dave's Coaches' design details, making it a once-in-a-lifetime collectable for fans of the show.