Beloved TV chef receives prestigious award at London event
Dame Mary Berry was recognised her contributions to broadcasting and influence on the British public
Dame Mary Berry, the beloved food writer and television personality, has been honoured with an outstanding achievement award at a media event in central London.
The accolade, presented at the Tric (Television and Radio Industries Club) Christmas lunch on Friday, recognised her significant contributions to broadcasting and enduring influence on the British public.
The 90-year-old is best known for her role as a judge on The Great British Bake Off during its BBC tenure from 2010 to 2016.
Her recent work includes a string of popular BBC cooking programmes, such as Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas, Mary’s Foolproof Dinners, and Mary Makes Christmas.
Her most recent series, Mary At 90: A Lifetime Of Cooking, aired in autumn.
The annual Tric fundraiser also celebrated 100 years of television, with five long-running British TV shows and the teams behind them honoured.
BBC drama Doctor Who received recognition as the longest-running sci-fi series, while ITV’s Coronation Street was acknowledged as the world’s longest-running soap opera.
Three more BBC shows were celebrated: Children’s programme Blue Peter; viewers’ opinion round-up Points Of View; and football highlights show Match Of The Day.
Other acknowledgements include the appointment of Charlotte Graham-Cumming as Tric chairwoman for 2026.
Hosted by club president Dan Walker, who anchors Channel 5 News and presents Classic FM’s Breakfast Show, the event raised funds for women’s domestic abuse charity Refuge and children’s mental health charity Bright Young Dreams.
The annual Tric Awards will take place on June 23 2026.