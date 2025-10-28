Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

BBC ‘fully committed’ to Doctor Who as Disney+ partnership ends

The broadcaster also revealed it will show a Doctor Who Christmas special next year

Laura Harding
Tuesday 28 October 2025 12:01 EDT
Doctor Who Season Two Trailer

The BBC said it is “fully committed” to Doctor Who after it was announced that Disney+ is ending its participation in the show for the next series.

Disney+ has been the the home of the sci-fi show outside the UK for the past two seasons.

Disney also partnered with the corporation on upcoming show The War Between The Land And The Sea, which is a spin-off of Doctor Who.

The Doctor was most recently played by Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa
The Doctor was most recently played by Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa (BBC)

The BBC added that Doctor Who will return to the BBC for a Christmas special written by Russell T Davies next year.

Lindsay Salt, director of drama at the BBC, said: “We’d like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming The War Between The Land And The Sea.

“The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026.

“We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course which will ensure the Tardis remains at the heart of the BBC.”

Russell T Davies will write the 2026 Doctor Who Christmas special
Russell T Davies will write the 2026 Doctor Who Christmas special (Ian West/PA)

The War Between The Land And The Sea, starring Russell Tovey, will be on BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year, while a new animated series for CBeebies is in development.

The Doctor was most recently played by Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa in two series and two specials.

His final episode aired in May and he appeared to be replaced by former Doctor Who companion Billie Piper when his character regenerated.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in