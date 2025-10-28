BBC ‘fully committed’ to Doctor Who as Disney+ partnership ends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The BBC said it is “fully committed” to Doctor Who after it was announced that Disney+ is ending its participation in the show for the next series.

Disney+ has been the the home of the sci-fi show outside the UK for the past two seasons.

Disney also partnered with the corporation on upcoming show The War Between The Land And The Sea, which is a spin-off of Doctor Who.

open image in gallery The Doctor was most recently played by Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa ( BBC )

The BBC added that Doctor Who will return to the BBC for a Christmas special written by Russell T Davies next year.

Lindsay Salt, director of drama at the BBC, said: “We’d like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming The War Between The Land And The Sea.

“The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026.

“We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course which will ensure the Tardis remains at the heart of the BBC.”

open image in gallery Russell T Davies will write the 2026 Doctor Who Christmas special ( Ian West/PA )

The War Between The Land And The Sea, starring Russell Tovey, will be on BBC iPlayer and BBC One later this year, while a new animated series for CBeebies is in development.

The Doctor was most recently played by Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa in two series and two specials.

His final episode aired in May and he appeared to be replaced by former Doctor Who companion Billie Piper when his character regenerated.