Creator says Black Mirror will return ‘just in time for reality to catch up with it’

Acclaimed series Black Mirror will return for an eighth series on Netflix, creator Charlie Brooker has confirmed.

Speaking to the streaming giant's official site Tudum, Brooker revealed that another season of the popular sci-fi show has been given the green light.

He said the new series will be “more Black Mirror than ever”, and that it will return “just in time for reality to catch up with it”.

The Bafta-winning series delves into the disquieting facets of technology and its profound influence on contemporary society, offering social commentary through a collection of dystopian cautionary narratives.

Brooker said: “It does have a future, so I can confirm that Black Mirror will return, just in time for reality to catch up with it. So that’s exciting.

“That chunk of my brain has already been activated and is whirring away.”

‘Black Mirror’ creator Charlie Brooker ( The Independent )

While Brooker did not give any details, he did say how he comes up with new stories to tell, and compared it with putting together an album of different kinds of songs.

He said: “Our very early episodes were all punk singles, and then we started doing occasional ballads like San Junipero or we’d do a dance number.

“It’s like putting together an album with a punk single, a disco number, a stadium-rock thing, a heartfelt acoustic ballad, and so on. It’s interesting.”

He added: “It’s a useful thought experiment when approaching a new story.

“I’ll often think of, ‘Well, what haven’t we done yet, and what tone am I looking for? Where does this track come on the album, and what musical direction are we going to go into?’

“We’ll find out.”

The show received its first Golden Globe nods in December, ahead of the ceremony on January 11.

Brooker said he was pleased with the nominations, and called it a “pleasant surprise and an honour”.

The show was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 2011, and moved to Netflix in 2015.