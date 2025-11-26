Comedian announced as fifth celebrity confirmed for Strictly Christmas special

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Babatunde Aléshé has been announced for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, hoping his “old moves come back”.

The 39-year-old actor and podcaster is known for TV appearances, including Taskmaster and Celebrity Gogglebox, sharing a sofa with comedian Mo Gilligan. He also competed in 2022’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, lasting 18 days in the jungle, and co-hosted the 2024 Mobo Awards.

Aléshé revealed: "I used to do a little dancing when I was in college.

Babatunde Aléshé lasted 18 days in the jungle of I’m a Celebrity 2022. ( ITV )

“I used to do street locking and break dancing, but then I found comedy and pursued that instead.

“At 39 I’ve accepted that a good two-step is all I need to get by at any function, but I know that won’t be enough for Strictly.

“Let’s hope the old moves come back to me in time for Christmas.”

Aléshé will be paired with professional dancer Nancy Xu when he enters the ballroom in December.

He joins previously announced celebrities, EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey, All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, and Gladiator Jodie Ounsley.

This year’s special, hosted by outgoing presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, and judged by Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke, will see six couples battle it out to be crowned the Christmas champion.

The 2024 special was won by Strictly’s first drag artist, Tayce, and professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

The final two celebrities taking part in the 2025 Strictly Christmas special will be announced this week on Strictly: It Takes Two at 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.