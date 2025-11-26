Comedian announced as fifth celebrity confirmed for Strictly Christmas special
The 39-year-old actor and podcaster revealed he used to dance in college
Comedian Babatunde Aléshé has been announced for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, hoping his “old moves come back”.
The 39-year-old actor and podcaster is known for TV appearances, including Taskmaster and Celebrity Gogglebox, sharing a sofa with comedian Mo Gilligan. He also competed in 2022’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, lasting 18 days in the jungle, and co-hosted the 2024 Mobo Awards.
Aléshé revealed: "I used to do a little dancing when I was in college.
“I used to do street locking and break dancing, but then I found comedy and pursued that instead.
“At 39 I’ve accepted that a good two-step is all I need to get by at any function, but I know that won’t be enough for Strictly.
“Let’s hope the old moves come back to me in time for Christmas.”
Aléshé will be paired with professional dancer Nancy Xu when he enters the ballroom in December.
He joins previously announced celebrities, EastEnders star Nicholas Bailey, All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt, and Gladiator Jodie Ounsley.
This year’s special, hosted by outgoing presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, and judged by Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke, will see six couples battle it out to be crowned the Christmas champion.
The 2024 special was won by Strictly’s first drag artist, Tayce, and professional dancer Kai Widdrington.
The final two celebrities taking part in the 2025 Strictly Christmas special will be announced this week on Strictly: It Takes Two at 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.
