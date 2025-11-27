I’m A Celebrity’s Angryginge reveals what ‘keeps him going’ in the jungle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’m A Celebrity’s Angryginge says he thinks about his mother, who worked multiple jobs while he was growing up, when he needs motivation to get through the jungle.

The social media star, whose real name is as Morgan Burtwistle, opened up about his working-class background and the hard work he has had to put in to build a following of more than two million on TikTok and nearly one million subscribers on YouTube.

During Thursday night’s episode, Angryginge and sports broadcaster Alex Scott bonded over their experiences of coming from similar council estate backgrounds.

Angryginge told the camp: “The biggest thing with streaming, especially when you start off, is the mental game, especially when your numbers are low, it’s so demotivating.

“I always had a plan B, which is why I was always at college, but it’s a tough one but I knew I was good at it, and I don’t wanna sound cocky or anything but I knew I had the element of entertainment.

Alex, who is dating singer Jess Glynne, added: “That’s like my Jess, literally everyone was like no you need to have a back-up, and she was like I know I want to be a singer, I’m going to be a singer and then bam, she exploded.”

open image in gallery Angry Ginge ( ITV )

Angryginge replied: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

The former footballer said: “I was not the one that was supposed to make it, no-one ever said that I’d be going on to play for England but I knew if I outworked everyone, if I was the fittest, if I was the strongest, then I’m the player that the coach has to pick all the time so I became that hard working in every single thing.”

Angryginge agreed: “It’s just how hard you want it.

“We’ve got no problems getting our hands stuck in, because that’s what we’ve had to do from being little to where we are now.”

He added that when he struggles mentally with being in the jungle, he thinks back to his mother who took on multiple jobs while he was growing up.

He said: “If she can do it then I can do this in the jungle, so that’s what keeps me going really.”

open image in gallery Aitch and Ginge ( ITV )

The episode also saw Angryginge and rapper Aitch voted by the public to face each other again in the day’s Bushtucker Trial named The Pits.

The pair had to escape their pit by finding the keys to unlock their escape hatch, before crawling through the tunnel and ring the bell outside.

Because it was a Rivals trial, the pair also had the opportunity to sabotage their opponent when they heard a specific tune by pressing a red button in one of the hell holes which turned off the lights in their rival’s pit for 15 seconds, thereby slowing them down.

As the klaxon sounded, they both struggled to find the key for the matching padlock. However, it was Aitch who managed to get the first sabotage and turn off the lights in Angryginge pit.

Despite this, Angryginge managed to unlock two padlocks first – however, Aitch beat him repeatedly at responding to the tune and was able to sabotage him four times.

The neck-and-neck race was won by Aitch who managed to climb out first and ring the bell, taking home six meals for his fellow campmates back at Doomsville, while Angryginge and the celebrities at Win City were left with rice and beans.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns on Friday at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player followed by I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked, which airs nightly after the main show on ITV2, STV, ITVX & STV Player.