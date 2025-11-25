I’m a Celeb 2025 live: Ant and Dec left stunned by Jack Osbourne’s trial performance
Celebs will be paired up and take on series of challenging trials
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has confirmed the return of the live trial – which two campmates will take on later this week.
It comes after the celebrities were evacuated from their campsite due to a huge storm in Australia, with one source saying that “everything is fine” now.
Filming for Monday night’s episode had been pushed back by three hours because of the weather, The Sun reported, with the instalment showing the campmates trying to keep their spirits up as the torrential downpour hit.
The evacuation came before rapper Aitch took on the latest trial. Having failed to win any stars on his last go, the Manchester-born rapper was overjoyed to take back an impressive 11 stars on his latest attempt.
Unfortunately, one of them counted for nothing as the contestants were punished after Alex Scott was caught with contraband salt. She wasn’t the only one, though, with Shona McCarty also guilty of bringing in unauthorised goods.
I’ve never seen Ant and Dec more impressed by a Bushtucker trial performance in all my years of watching this show.
I'm a Celeb record?
Jack Osbourne held his breath underwater for well over a minute.
It’s actually refreshing watching someone smash a trial and actually look like they’re enjoying it. Bet the producers were furious.
Turns out Jack is taking to this trial like... well, like a duck to water. He’s doing all of these in one breath!
Jack’s taking on his first solo trial. He has to dive into eight underwater chambers to find a star in a smaller hatch filled with a variety of creatures. I would be useless.
Big announcement!
Over the next two days, the celebs will be paired up with camp mates they will face in a series of trials. The vote is open now and closes later in this episode.
After seeing this vision of Tom dancing with Ruby in the lake, Aitch summed it up rather effectively: “It’s too early for that.”
Hard agree with this. They had a fry-up the other day!
The candyman can
Things we learned tonight: Ruby Wax will withhold a full packet of licorice allsorts from her fellow very hungry campmates if she has to.
A bit overkill?
Tom and Kelly are dealing with the cockroaches in a way I’d expect, but Vogue and Eddie? I suspect cameras might be being played up to.
