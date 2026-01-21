Alan Carr to host new Disney+ show as he searches for his ‘very own castle’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Alan Carr is embarking on a unique property quest, set to star in a new Disney+ series documenting his search for his "very own castle".

Titled Castle Man, the programme will follow Carr as he approaches his 50th birthday, chronicling his ambition to find, purchase, and manage a historic castle.

Carr revealed his long-held fascination with castles, stating he has always been "enchanted with the history and romance of a stately home".

This new venture comes after his recent success on The Celebrity Traitors, where he was seen enjoying a castle setting during the series.

The TV star said: “Some men when they have a midlife crisis buy a Lamborghini or grow a ponytail, but me – I want my very own castle.

Carr won the 2025 series of The Celebrity Traitors ( BBC )

“Since I was a boy in Northampton, I’ve always dreamt big, and have always been enchanted with the history and romance of a stately home and as I turn 50, I feel it’s my time.

“All I want is a turret to call my own – get me over that drawbridge!”

Ben Wicks, creative director, entertainment and executive producer at Expectation, which is producing the series, said: “What an incredible project.

“Alan Carr looking to buy a castle befitting his status as comedy royalty and a national treasure, and soon finding himself responsible for the very real, right royal pain of making it all work.

“We’re delighted to be following Alan’s dramatic and undoubtedly hilarious journey and doing so with Disney, who thankfully have a great deal more history with castles.”