Alan Carr to host new Disney+ show as he searches for his ‘very own castle’
Castle Man will follow Carr’s aims of buying a stately home as he approaches his 50th birthday
Comedian Alan Carr is embarking on a unique property quest, set to star in a new Disney+ series documenting his search for his "very own castle".
Titled Castle Man, the programme will follow Carr as he approaches his 50th birthday, chronicling his ambition to find, purchase, and manage a historic castle.
Carr revealed his long-held fascination with castles, stating he has always been "enchanted with the history and romance of a stately home".
This new venture comes after his recent success on The Celebrity Traitors, where he was seen enjoying a castle setting during the series.
The TV star said: “Some men when they have a midlife crisis buy a Lamborghini or grow a ponytail, but me – I want my very own castle.
“Since I was a boy in Northampton, I’ve always dreamt big, and have always been enchanted with the history and romance of a stately home and as I turn 50, I feel it’s my time.
“All I want is a turret to call my own – get me over that drawbridge!”
Ben Wicks, creative director, entertainment and executive producer at Expectation, which is producing the series, said: “What an incredible project.
“Alan Carr looking to buy a castle befitting his status as comedy royalty and a national treasure, and soon finding himself responsible for the very real, right royal pain of making it all work.
“We’re delighted to be following Alan’s dramatic and undoubtedly hilarious journey and doing so with Disney, who thankfully have a great deal more history with castles.”
