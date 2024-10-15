Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Whoopi Goldberg has hit out at Donald Trump over abortion restrictions, saying she doesn’t believe women will vote for him because of his history with the issue.

The actor and talk show host, 68, spoke Tuesday at “Broadway Rallies for Kamala” at The Town Hall in New York City. The event was intended to mobilize support for Trump’s presidential rival Kamala Harris.

Goldberg took the stage early during the event to loud applause. “You'll hear people say: 'You know I'm voting for Mr Trump', and I don't believe ‘em!” she said.

“Because I know that there's not a woman in this country that wants any man telling her what's going on with her innards.

“It's not just about abortion. It's about your right to talk to your doctor about your body, which nobody knows better than you. So why would you give that up?”

Trump has boasted about his role in the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade, which ended nationwide access to abortion.

Whoopi Goldberg on stage at The Town Hall in New York City during 'Broadway Rallies for Kamala'

At the presidential debate last month, when the two candidates were asked about the key election issue, Trump falsely claimed that Democrats support abortion “after birth” and “executing” babies.

“Broadway Rallies for Kamala” also featured appearances from Anne Hathaway, Billy Porter, Rosie Perez and, via video call, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Kristin Chenoweth.

Last week, Goldberg hit back at Trump after he called her “filthy, dirty, disgusting” during his latest Pennsylvania rally.

Goldberg told the audience during talk show The View: “So we walked out to ‘Dirty’ by Christina Aguilera because it’s one of the words that you-know-who used when he was talking about me in particular.”

“But he was talking about us at his rallies. And he spent two separate rallies ranting about Tuesday’s interview with Vice President Kamala Harris,” she added before showing a clip from Trump’s recent rally, in which he called the hosts “dumb” and claimed that Goldberg once fawned over him before he got into politics.

“Politics can do strange things to demented people,” he told the rallygoers. “Now, I’ve hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian, before this stuff – a long time ago – and I went, and I’m not particularly shy about what I hear; her mouth was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, half the place left. I said I’d never hire her again.”

“I was filthy, and stand on that fact,” Goldberg said proudly to audience applause.

“I have always been filthy, and you knew that when you hired me,” she retorted. “I headlined, babe, at your casino, which I might’ve continued to play had you not run it into the ground. How dumb are you? You hired me four times.

“You hired me four times, and you didn’t know what you were getting?” she added. “How dumb are you?”