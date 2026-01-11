The biggest shows coming to Broadway in 2026
From star-led revivals and buzzy West End transfers to bold new plays and reimagined musicals, Broadway’s 2026 season signals a shift away from Hollywood spectacle toward a more balanced slate, Caitlin Hornik writes
The year 2026 finds Broadway in a moment of recalibration.
After a record-breaking post-pandemic rebound — with recent seasons driven by Hollywood casting and eye-watering ticket prices — the coming year looks set to strike a different balance.
Star power remains, but it’s no longer the sole selling point, as revivals, original works and critically acclaimed transfers jostle for space on an increasingly crowded calendar.
That said, celebrity casting hasn’t disappeared. Performers from some of the most popular TV shows and films of the past decade — including The Bear, Harry Potter and The Big Bang Theory — will join or rejoin New York City’s theatrical ecosystem this season.
From Daniel Radcliffe’s intimate solo turn to Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf’s heavyweight revival pairing, this is a season that thrives on range.
Here are the biggest shows coming to Broadway in 2026.
Every Brilliant Thing
- Starring: Daniel Radcliffe
- Where: Hudson Theatre (141 West 44 Street)
- When: Previews begin February 21; Opening night March 12
- What: A one-man play exploring the reasons that make life worth living
Radcliffe returns to Broadway following his Tony Award-winning turn as Charley Kringas in the hit 2023 revival of Merrily We Roll Along in this solo show penned by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe. Every Brilliant Thing arrives on Broadway after being performed in over 80 countries and will run on Broadway for 13 weeks only.
Death of a Salesman
- Starring: Nathan Lane; Laurie Metcalf
- Where: Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway at West 50 Street)
- When: Previews begin March 6; Opening night April 9
- What: A revival of Arthur Miller’s classic play about a family chasing the American Dream
If it feels like there was just a Death of a Salesman revival on Broadway, that’s because there was (it ran from 2022-2023 and starred The Wire’s Wendell Pierce). However, there’s reason for excitement here as three-time Tony winner Lane and two-time Tony winner Metcalf team up to take on the story of the Loman family. Their casting is almost enough to look past the fact that this is another rung in disgraced producer Scott Rudin’s ladder climb back to the top of the industry... almost.
Dog Day Afternoon
- Starring: Jon Bernthal; Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Where: August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52 Street)
- When: Previews begin March 10; Opening night March 30
- What: A new play based on the inspired-by-true-events film
Written for the stage by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, Dog Day Afternoon follows the true crime story of a Brooklyn bank hold up gone wrong. The production marks the Broadway debuts of Emmy winner Bernthal and two-time Emmy winner Moss-Bachrach — both of whom audiences will recognize from the hit FX series, The Bear, among other other roles.
Giant
- Starring: John Lithgow
- Where: Music Box Theatre (239 West 45 Street)
- When: Previews begin March 11; Opening night March 23
- What: A new play about prolific author Roald Dahl grappling with his antisemitic views in 1983
This highly anticipated transfer of the West End’s Olivier Award-winning production takes place over a single afternoon as Dahl is forced to make a decision following backlash about an explicitly antisemitic article. Two-time Tony winner Lithgow reprises his role as Dahl, which Alice Saville deemed “towering” in her four-star review of the West End production for The Independent.
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
- Starring: André De Shields; Sydney James Harcourt; “Tempress” Chasity Moore
- Where: Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44 Street)
- When: Previews begin March 18; Opening night April 7
- What: A reimagined version of the hit Andrew Lloyd Webber musical
After a sold-out run in 2024 at New York City’s Perelman Performing Arts Center, Cats: The Jellicle Ball is transferring to Broadway in one of the most anticipated musicals of the 2025-2026 season. It’s the Cats you know and love (or, perhaps, despise) but as more of a spectacle — and with way more ballroom dancing.
Titaníque
- Starring: Marla Mindelle; Jim Parsons; Deborah Cox
- Where: St. James Theatre (246 West 44 Street)
- When: Previews begin March 26; Opening night April 12
- What: A kooky retelling of the story of Titanic through the eyes of Celine Dion
Co-created by Tye Blue, Mindelle (starring as Celine Dion), and Constantine Rousouli (playing Jack Dawson), Titaníque opened Off-Broadway in 2022 and ran until 2025 after receiving multiple extensions. The hilarious spoof-style musical gives audiences a fresh take on the classic love story, but set to more of Dion’s iconic songbook.
The Lost Boys
- Starring: Shoshana Bean; Ali Louis Bourzgui
- Where: Palace Theatre (160 West 47 Street)
- When: Previews begin March 27; Opening night April 26
- What: A musical adaptation of the 1987 Warner Brothers vampire film
As supernatural-themed media (Stranger Things, anyone?) continues to skyrocket in popularity, it’s not a surprise that The Lost Boys will soon become the latest screen-to-stage adaptation to hit Broadway. The cult classic horror-comedy film that helped pave the way for series and films like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Twilight will bring Tony nominee and Broadway favorite Bean back to the stage — reason enough to buy a ticket.
Beaches
- Starring: Jessica Vosk; Kelli Barrett
- Where: Majestic Theatre (245 West 44 Street)
- When: Previews begin March 27; Opening night April 22
- What: A musical adaptation of the novel-turned-film
Another screen adaptation, Beaches is a heartwarming tale of the trials and tribulations of a 30-year friendship. This production will mark the first time that Broadway favorite Vosk originates a role in a musical instead of stepping into someone else’s shoes, which injects her into a heated Tonys race.
Joe Turner's Come and Gone
- Starring: Taraji P. Henson; Cedric “The Entertainer”; Ruben Santiago-Hudson; Joshua Boone
- Where: Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47 Street)
- When: Previews begin March 30; Opening night April 25
- What: A revival of the second installment of August Wilson’s American Century Cycle
Wilson’s 10-play cycle examined the African-American experience in each decade of the 20th century. Revisiting Joe Turner's Come and Gone — about a man trying to reclaim his sense of self after years of forced labor — in 2026 is sure to strike a nerve given the state of the country.
Proof
- Starring: Ayo Edebiri; Don Cheadle
- Where: Booth Theatre (222 West 45 Street)
- When: Previews begin March 31; Opening night April 16
- What: First ever New York revival of David Auburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play
This 16-week limited run marks the Broadway debuts of both Cheadle and Edebiri, playing father and daughter. Audiences know and love Emmy winner Edebiri from The Bear, and Oscar nominee Cheadle has graced screens for decades. Fans clamoring for a chance to see these two live in action should buy tickets sooner rather than later.
Schmigadoon!
- Starring: Alex Brightman; Sara Chase
- Where: Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41 Street)
- When: Previews begin April 4; Opening night April 20
- What: A musical based on the beloved Apple TV series
After a successful 2025 out-of-town tryout in Washington, D.C. — and despite the fact that the show was cancelled by Apple TV after season two — Schmigadoon! will land on Broadway for a limited run this spring and summer. Fans of the series and theater fanatics alike are sure to fall for this quirky love story complete with all of the hallmarks of a Golden Age Broadway show.
