Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Oscar 2025 nominations announced

Lucy Leeson
Thursday 23 January 2025 08:35 EST
Close

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Watch live as the 2025 Oscar nominations are announced in Hollywood on Thursday (23 January).

This year’s nominees will be revealed at 1.30pm GMT (8.30am ET) during a live broadcast presented by Bottoms actor Rachel Sennott and SNL star Bowen Yang from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills. Viewers can tune in on the Oscars website or Hulu.

The recent wildfires in Los Angeles have notably impacted this awards season, leading the Academy to extend the nomination voting period and delay the announcement, which was previously scheduled for January 17.

With the Golden Globes awarded earlier this month, several films, including Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist and Conclave, have emerged as strong contenders for the Oscars.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in