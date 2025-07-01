Festival goers warned of travel chaos next weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strike action by Glasgow subway workers will escalate this month when workers walk out for an additional three days during the TRNSMT festival.

Unite the union announced on Tuesday that staff will walk out for an additional three days – July 11, 12, and 13 – following three days of closures last week. A continuous overtime ban has also been in place since June 13.

The TRNSMT festival takes place at Glasgow Green from July 11-13.

Up to 50,000 fans a day are expected to attend the event, where headliners include 50 Cent, Biffy Clyro and Snow Patrol.

The industrial action stems from an ongoing dispute over pay and what the union describes as "intolerable" working conditions.

open image in gallery Snow Patrol are among the artists due to play at the festival in Glasgow ( PA Archive )

Members overwhelmingly rejected an interim offer recently made by Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT), leading to the intensified action.

The dispute centres on pay, shift allowances and the SPT employees’ working conditions.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members will no longer accept intolerable working conditions.

“SPT has had years to resolve the problem and has failed to do so. Our members have said enough is enough.

“We will support them all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite claims that train drivers and station staff are routinely working up to 10 hours beyond contracted hours (39 hours) a week to keep the system operating without any improvements to the shift, overtime, and weekend allowances.

It said that Unite members are also repeatedly called in to work shifts at short notice, leading to significant work-life balance pressures.

Andrew Brown, Unite industrial officer, said: “SPT can fix this dispute at any point but they are refusing to do so.

“It needs to make an improved offer which our members can then seriously consider.

“Strike action is now set to take place later this month which will again bring the subway to a complete stop.

“This isn’t inevitable if SPT come back to the table with an improved offer but if they don’t then the blame will be entirely with them for their failure to fix this dispute.”

SPT director of transport operations Richard Robinson said: “SPT has worked collaboratively with Unite officials to develop a fair and reasonable offer while also seeking to protect jobs.

“We are disappointed that their members decided not to accept it. Unite has now called for further industrial action which will only cause further disruption to passengers at another busy time for the city.

“As discussed, and has been accepted by Unite officials, the Subway is currently operating at slightly above the required headcount for current service, with the average voluntary overtime of two hours per week.

“SPT continues to seek a resolution with Unite officials and we apologise for the disruption this is causing to passengers.”